What are the Dolphins Saying About the Bolts?

"(Philip Rivers) is one of the top quarterbacks in this league. He's done it for a long, long time, very cerebral, great arm, (and he) can get them into the best play. There's definitely a perfect play mentality to him and to that team. (The Chargers) do a really good job from that standpoint: (they) get up to the line of scrimmage quickly, (Rivers) surveys the defense, looks at it, he says, 'there's a weak spot,' puts them in a play, and tries to attack it. That's hard to defend...They are going to stress us. That's what Rivers does. He does a good job putting his team in positions to stress the opponent. They've played well this year offensively." - Head Coach Brian Flores