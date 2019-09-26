Chargers Game Preview: Chargers vs. Dolphins, Week 4

Kenyan Drake - RB

Running back Kenyan Drake was a versatile option last season for the Dolphins. Drake set career highs in 2018 with 1,012 scrimmage yards, 535 yards rushing and 477 being receiving yards.

Additionally, out of Drake's nine touchdowns last season, four of them came on rushing plays while five were on receptions.

Dolphins Defense

No defense has allowed more points this season than the Dolphins', as their opponents have scored a combined 133 points against them through their first three games.

A defensive group led by veteran safety Reshad Jones, who is one sack away from having the most sacks by a defensive back in Dolphins history, Miami's defense is mostly composed of young players who have less than three years of experience in the NFL.

According to Flores, linebackers Baker and Raekwon McMillan possess impressive qualities and will look to continuously improve with each NFL start.

"I think we see flashes from (Jerome) Baker and Raekwon (McMillan)," said Flores. "We've played well in spurts but its about being consistent -- not for a quarter, not for a half, but for 60 minutes... We are working towards that and these guys have put in a lot of effort."