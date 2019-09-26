Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Game Preview: Chargers vs. Dolphins, Week 4

Sep 26, 2019 at 08:43 AM
Broadcast Info

  • Sunday Sept. 29, at 10:00 a.m. PT
  • Hard Rock Stadium
  • TV: CBS - Tom McCarthy (play-by-play) and Jay Feely (analyst)
  • Radio (English): KFI-AM 640 - Matt "Money" Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (analyst) and Shannon Farren (sideline)
  • Radio (Spanish): KFWB-AM 980 - Mario Solis (play-by-play) and Jorge Villanueva (analyst)
  • APP: Chargers Mobile (iOS), Yahoo Sports (Android)

For more information on how to watch the game including the mobile app and live streaming, click here.

Bolts Watch Party

This week, the official Chargers watch party will be at Slater's 50/50 in Pasadena. Come watch the Chargers take on the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is at 10:00 a.m.

For more information and to RSVP, click here.

All-Time Series

Sunday's game will mark the 30th regular season meeting between the two teams as the Dolphins hold a 16-13 series advantage and an 8-3 mark at home. The last Chargers win against Miami on the road came in 1980 while the last win for the Bolts was in 2015. Chargers center Mike Pouncey spent his first seven seasons in Miami and will be returning as a visiting player for the first time.

Dolphins' Last Time Out

The Dolphins dropped their third straight game after falling to the Dallas Cowboys, 31-6 on the road. Southern California native Josh Rosen threw for 200 yards in his first start for the team.

Injuries

For the Dolphins injury report, click here.

Keenan Allen is Ballin'

Wide receiver Keenan Allen's 183-yard receiving performance on Sunday propelled him to the top of many statistical leaderboards. For instance, his 29 receptions and 404 receiving yards through three games lead the league. Additionally, Allen is averaging 137.4 receiving yards per game, a number that's also best in the NFL.

Wednesday, quarterback Philip Rivers talked about what makes Allen so effective.

"His understanding of what defenses are doing to him, what they have covering him, his leverage, where his (teammates are)," said Rivers. "He sees these things as they're happening and we see them together and that gives me a great deal of confidence knowing that he's going to make the (right) decision."

Heading into Sunday's game, Allen needs seven receiving yards to eclipse 3,000 since the start of the 2017 season to join Atlanta WR Julio Jones (3,386) and Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins (3,168) as the only players to do so over that span.

Can the Chargers finish strong?

In each of the Chargers first three games, the Bolts have let early leads slip. While Austin Ekeler attributed this to needing to rely more on technique and fundamentals, head coach Anthony Lynn spoke to the team's intensity level late in games.

"The guys understand that we need some urgency right now," said Lynn. They understand that some guys need to step up and we need to start finishing football games."

The inability to hold early leads has led to the Chargers' 1-2 start. However, Lynn's focus remains forward.

"Absolutely we are disappointed," said Lynn. "But our expectations (and) our standards have not changed. We have a lot of football in front of us and we're looking forward to it."

Kendricks "Feeling Good"

With tight end Virgil Green not participating in practice on Wednesday, Sean Culkin and newly signed Lance Kendricks will look to step up after Green's injury Sunday.

Kendricks will be at the ready if needed and says he's excited for the opportunity.

"I feel good, said Kendrick. "It's just a matter of learning and (the transition) has been as smooth as it possibly can be. It's cool because I feel comfortable here and I'll make sure I give my best."

Culkin and Kendricks played 44 and 11 snaps respectively on Sunday and will test the depth of the Chargers tight end corps.

Photos: Bolts Begin Prep for Week 4

Take an inside look as the Chargers took the Hoag Performance Center field to begin preparations for this week's trip to Miami.

New QB1 in MIA

After trading for quarterback Josh Rosen this past offseason, Miami promoted the former UCLA quarterback to be their starter last week. In his first start, Rosen went 18-of-39 for 200 yards and no touchdowns in Miami's 31-6 loss to the Cowboys.

"We faced him last year and he put the first ten points on the board so we know he can throw it," said Lynn. "He has arm talent and he's a good young quarterback but he's going through some growing pains right now like most do. But if you give him a chance to beat you, I'm sure he will."

In the Chargers 45-10 victory over Rosen and the Cardinals last season, Rosen was 12-of-19 with 109 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Dolphins Players to Watch

Preston Williams - WR

Although he is in the midst of his first season in the NFL, Williams has the most targets and receiving yards out of any Dolphins wide receivers.

Williams is outplaying his undrafted status. He ranks tied for third among all rookie wide outs with 11 receptions and fifth with 155 receiving yards despite 27 wide receivers being selected in the 2019 NFL draft.

"He has speed (and) has athletic ability," said head coach Brian Flores. "Kid's worked hard since he's gotten here. His fundamentals and his technique on a daily basis we've seen improvement from him every week."

Kenyan Drake - RB

Running back Kenyan Drake was a versatile option last season for the Dolphins. Drake set career highs in 2018 with 1,012 scrimmage yards, 535 yards rushing and 477 being receiving yards.

Additionally, out of Drake's nine touchdowns last season, four of them came on rushing plays while five were on receptions.

Dolphins Defense

No defense has allowed more points this season than the Dolphins', as their opponents have scored a combined 133 points against them through their first three games.

A defensive group led by veteran safety Reshad Jones, who is one sack away from having the most sacks by a defensive back in Dolphins history, Miami's defense is mostly composed of young players who have less than three years of experience in the NFL.

According to Flores, linebackers Baker and Raekwon McMillan possess impressive qualities and will look to continuously improve with each NFL start.

"I think we see flashes from (Jerome) Baker and Raekwon (McMillan)," said Flores. "We've played well in spurts but its about being consistent -- not for a quarter, not for a half, but for 60 minutes... We are working towards that and these guys have put in a lot of effort."

What are the Dolphins saying about the Chargers?

Reshad Jones Ready For Action Against LA Chargers

DeVante Parker Aiming For More Big Plays Against Chargers

Inside The Numbers: Recent Success Against Chargers

