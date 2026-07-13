Chargers 2026 Training Camp Preview: How the Defensive Line's Flexibility Can Impact Chris O'Leary's Unit

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon.
The Bolts will hold more than a dozen open practices at The Bolt and will also practice twice at the University of San Diego in early August.
What are the top storylines and position battles to watch later this month?
Chargers.com will take a look at each position group leading up to training camp. The defensive line is up next.
Who's on the roster?
Teair Tart, Jamaree Caldwell, Dalvin Tomlinson, Justin Eboigbe, Scott Matlock (FB/DL), TeRah Edwards, Nick Barrett, Jahmeer Carter, Jacobian Guillory, Terry Webb
Camp Outlook
The defensive line group has been as steady as they come since Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh arrived in 2024.
Whether it's been players who have joined the team on short-term deals in free agency or added through the draft, the success for the unit has been well apparent under defensive line coach Mike Elston.
Look no further than the leader of the group, Teair Tart, who returned on a multi-year contract ahead of free agency.
Tart saw an increased workload in 2025 and had the best season of his career by posting a 74.7 Pro Football Focus' run defense grade, good for fifth among all linemen with at least 240 snaps.
"I love being here. The staff knows that, everybody in the building knows that. I'm extremely appreciative," Tart said back in April. "I feel like over the years, it's been a long journey, I've been busting my [butt] day in and day out.
"Always trying to prove my worth to the staff, to my teammates, trying to prove myself each and every day," Tart added.
Tart spearheads a group with a pair of youngsters in Justin Eboigbe and Jamaree Caldwell, both of whom played in all 17 games. Eboigbe even set a new mark with 6.0 sacks.
While the three return for another season in the powder blue, they also had a veteran addition with Dalvin Tomlinson.
The nine-year veteran brings in quite the experience by playing and starting in 142 games during his career.
"The defense, coaches and players already here and the scheme on defense, I feel like was a perfect fit for me," Tomlinson said. "Just getting me out there, I want to go out and disrupt some O-line's and offenses this year."
Matlock, who logged just 18 defensive snaps last season and played primarily at fullback also adds to the depth along with TeRah Edwards both spent time on the practice squad.
The Bolts also bolstered the room with 2026 fifth-round pick Nick Barrett, along with Jahmeer Carter, Jacobian Guillory, Terry Webb as undrafted free agents.
Overall, it's a good mix of young players and veterans that make up the strong group.
"I like the amount of talent we have, we've boosted it up with some young guys," Elston said. "Some young guys that can do a lot of things, position flexibility. I love the way they work and love the way they learn."
He later added: "We got a good blend of veterans and a really good group of young guys that have a really high skillset to work with."
The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with defensive lineman Teair Tart. Tart has recorded 140 career tackles and 3.5 sacks. In the 2025 season, he played in 18 games.
Player to Watch: Jamaree Caldwell
Even if the stat sheet didn't show big numbers, Caldwell was as important as anyone from the jump as a rookie for the Chargers.
And keep an eye out on what he could do in Year 2 with a full offseason under his belt.
The defensive lineman went into the offseason motivated and had a goal in mind of what aspects of his game he could improve to take a leap.
"My biggest takeaway is I need to get down to a weight where I can be more effective on pass rush and be a three-down D-lineman," Caldwell said back in January. "I feel like I am now, but I feel like I need to be more effective.
"Just clean up a lot of the small things and I feel like I could come back and be more elite," Caldwell added.
He will have a chance to do so now under O'Leary, as his presence along the interior could be key for opening up plays for both himself and his teammates.
"I feel like this time I'm going to come back way more healthy that I was last year," Caldwell said. "Lose a lot of fat mass and I feel like, not to jump ahead, but I feel like I'm going to come back dominant and confidence-wise.
"I got a feel for how the league is," Caldwell added. "I feel like I can come back and get after the quarterback."
Key Question: How does the D-Line versatility help the unit shine?
The Chargers have quite the luxury of defensive lineman that can play in different spots.
A big part of the excitement for this year's unit is just the flexibility of each player in a veteran-driven group, something Elston touched on during his media availability during the spring.
He talked about the flexibility that Eboigbe showed on all downs in his six sack season, as well as potentially expanding Tart playing wider to make more disruptive plays in addition to training Caldwell in more spots heading into another season.
The goal? Not pigeonhole a player to spot.
"Those guys moving around more and learning every spot rather than, 'Hey, when we call this defense, you're here. When we call this defense, you're here.' Giving them more chances to do some different things," Elston said.
The same could be said about Tomlinson as well.
"Adding Dalvin gives us a lot more flexibility as well," Elston said. "I don't see him playing inside all of the time, I know he wants to move around a little bit as well. I think he has a tremendous skillset that will allow for that to happen, along with Teair."
"I think it's a really good veteran group of those guys that give us a ton of position flexibility and moving guys around in different calls," Elston later added.