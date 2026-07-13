Chargers 2026 Training Camp Preview: How the Defensive Line's Flexibility Can Impact Chris O'Leary's Unit

Camp Outlook

The defensive line group has been as steady as they come since Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh arrived in 2024.

Whether it's been players who have joined the team on short-term deals in free agency or added through the draft, the success for the unit has been well apparent under defensive line coach Mike Elston.

Look no further than the leader of the group, Teair Tart, who returned on a multi-year contract ahead of free agency.

Tart saw an increased workload in 2025 and had the best season of his career by posting a 74.7 Pro Football Focus' run defense grade, good for fifth among all linemen with at least 240 snaps.

"I love being here. The staff knows that, everybody in the building knows that. I'm extremely appreciative," Tart said back in April. "I feel like over the years, it's been a long journey, I've been busting my [butt] day in and day out.

"Always trying to prove my worth to the staff, to my teammates, trying to prove myself each and every day," Tart added.

Tart spearheads a group with a pair of youngsters in Justin Eboigbe and Jamaree Caldwell, both of whom played in all 17 games. Eboigbe even set a new mark with 6.0 sacks.

While the three return for another season in the powder blue, they also had a veteran addition with Dalvin Tomlinson.

The nine-year veteran brings in quite the experience by playing and starting in 142 games during his career.

"The defense, coaches and players already here and the scheme on defense, I feel like was a perfect fit for me," Tomlinson said. "Just getting me out there, I want to go out and disrupt some O-line's and offenses this year."

Matlock, who logged just 18 defensive snaps last season and played primarily at fullback also adds to the depth along with TeRah Edwards both spent time on the practice squad.

The Bolts also bolstered the room with 2026 fifth-round pick Nick Barrett, along with Jahmeer Carter, Jacobian Guillory, Terry Webb as undrafted free agents.

Overall, it's a good mix of young players and veterans that make up the strong group.

"I like the amount of talent we have, we've boosted it up with some young guys," Elston said. "Some young guys that can do a lot of things, position flexibility. I love the way they work and love the way they learn."