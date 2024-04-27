 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Junior Colson

Apr 26, 2024 at 08:08 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Colson 5 Things

The Chargers added to their defensive room for the first time in the 2024 NFL Draft by taking linebacker Junior Colson in the third round (No. 69 overall).

Here are five things to know about the Michigan linebacker:

1. Michigan man

It was only a matter of time before Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh brought over a Wolverine player.

Colson is reunited with Harbaugh in Los Angeles after spending the last three years in the middle of the Michigan defense.

He was a key member of the school's run to a National Championship with defense led by another member of the Bolts staff - Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter.

The trio won a lot of games at Michigan, and now get together again in Southern California.

2. Anchoring the No. 1 defense

The linebacker was one of the more important members of Michigan's defense enroute to the school's first National Championship since 1997.

Colson started all 15 games in the school's perfect season and led the team in tackles with 95, including 2.0 for loss and added two passes defensed.

He was the anchor of what would finish as college football's top defense last season.

It was a unit that topped the FBS in points allowed per game (10.4) and yards allowed per game (247.0), while being a top-10 unit in third down defense (29.1 percent), red-zone defense (72.0 percent) and turnovers forced (27).

Colson would earn Second-Team All-Big Ten honors by both the coaches and media and culminated his career with 16 tackles combined in both College Football Playoff games.

Photos: Meet Chargers Third Round Draft Pick Junior Colson

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 69 in the third of the 2024 NFL Draft, Linebacker, Junior Colson from The University of Michigan.

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson plays against UNLV in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
1 / 9

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson plays against UNLV in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 31-24. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
2 / 9

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 31-24. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) plays against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
3 / 9

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) plays against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Junior Colson tackles Colorado State running back A'Jon Vivens during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
4 / 9

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson tackles Colorado State running back A'Jon Vivens during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) plays against UNLV in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
5 / 9

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) plays against UNLV in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU running back Emari Demercado (3) is it by Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
6 / 9

TCU running back Emari Demercado (3) is it by Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) plays against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
7 / 9

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) plays against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan Linebacker Junior Colson poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 1 in Indianapolis, In. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
8 / 9

Michigan Linebacker Junior Colson poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 1 in Indianapolis, In. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2024
Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
9 / 9

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Plenty of toughness

Even as a three-year starter, Colson is as experienced as he could be.

The 21-year-old linebacker appeared in 43 games during his Michigan career, including 36 starts and racked up a total of 245 tackles.

He wasted no time getting on the field as a true freshman, appearing in every game and being productive both in the middle of the defense and on special teams.

Injuries didn't stop him from seeing the field either, as Colson suffered a hand injury in November of the 2023 season and played through it with a cast on the rest of the year.

4. Former 4-star recruit

A star at Ravenwood High School in Tennessee, Colson's switch to linebacker after his freshman year helped make him the player he is today.

His biggest year came in 2019 as a junior as he helped lead Ravenwood to the 2019 state championship game.

Colson racked up monster numbers, finishing the season with 175 tackles, 30.0 tackles for loss and 14.0 sacks.

He followed it up as a senior, finishing with 59 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, to go along with a 90-yard return touchdown as well.

Because of his dominance, he earned a four-star ranking and was listed as the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee.

5. Born in Haiti

Colson was born and spent his first nine years of his life in Haiti before moving to the United States.

He was adopted by the Colson family and ended up in Tennessee, where he picked up the game of football and eventually grew into one of the top prospects in the state.

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Ladd McConkey

The Georgia wide receiver was a big piece of a Bulldog offense that won back-to-back national titles
news

5 Things to Know About Chargers No. 5 Pick OL Joe Alt

The Notre Dame product was a unanimous First-Team All-American in 2023 and two-year starter
news

5 Things to Know About the 2024 NFL Draft

What time does the draft start? What picks do the Chargers have? Here is all the info you need for next week
news

Who is New Chargers Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman? 5 Things to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday named Greg Roman as their new offensive coordinator
news

Who is New Chargers Passing Game Coordinator Marcus Brady? 5 Things to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday named Marcus Brady as their passing game coordinator
news

5 Things to Know About Chad Alexander & Corey Krawiec

The Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday announced a pair of additions to their front office
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday named Jesse Minter as their new  defensive coordinator
news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte

The Chargers on Monday confirmed they have interviewed Dawn Aponte for their general manager position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Rams DC Raheem Morris

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Raheem Morris for their head coach position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Lions OC Ben Johnson

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Ben Johnson for their head coach position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Lions DC Aaron Glenn

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Aaron Glenn for their head coach position

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Who's Next?: 2024 NFL Draft Hype Video

Watch never-before-seen pre-draft interviews with Justin Herbert, Derwin James Jr. and more while gearing up to find out who will be the next Chargers draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign J.K. Dobbins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back J.K. Dobbins.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ben Mason

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end/fullback Ben Mason.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kristian Fulton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kristian Fulton.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
Latest News
Advertising