5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Junior Colson

The Chargers added to their defensive room for the first time in the 2024 NFL Draft by taking linebacker Junior Colson in the third round (No. 69 overall).
Here are five things to know about the Michigan linebacker:
1. Michigan man
It was only a matter of time before Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh brought over a Wolverine player.
Colson is reunited with Harbaugh in Los Angeles after spending the last three years in the middle of the Michigan defense.
He was a key member of the school's run to a National Championship with defense led by another member of the Bolts staff - Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter.
The trio won a lot of games at Michigan, and now get together again in Southern California.
2. Anchoring the No. 1 defense
The linebacker was one of the more important members of Michigan's defense enroute to the school's first National Championship since 1997.
Colson started all 15 games in the school's perfect season and led the team in tackles with 95, including 2.0 for loss and added two passes defensed.
He was the anchor of what would finish as college football's top defense last season.
It was a unit that topped the FBS in points allowed per game (10.4) and yards allowed per game (247.0), while being a top-10 unit in third down defense (29.1 percent), red-zone defense (72.0 percent) and turnovers forced (27).
Colson would earn Second-Team All-Big Ten honors by both the coaches and media and culminated his career with 16 tackles combined in both College Football Playoff games.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 69 in the third of the 2024 NFL Draft, Linebacker, Junior Colson from The University of Michigan.
3. Plenty of toughness
Even as a three-year starter, Colson is as experienced as he could be.
The 21-year-old linebacker appeared in 43 games during his Michigan career, including 36 starts and racked up a total of 245 tackles.
He wasted no time getting on the field as a true freshman, appearing in every game and being productive both in the middle of the defense and on special teams.
Injuries didn't stop him from seeing the field either, as Colson suffered a hand injury in November of the 2023 season and played through it with a cast on the rest of the year.
4. Former 4-star recruit
A star at Ravenwood High School in Tennessee, Colson's switch to linebacker after his freshman year helped make him the player he is today.
His biggest year came in 2019 as a junior as he helped lead Ravenwood to the 2019 state championship game.
Colson racked up monster numbers, finishing the season with 175 tackles, 30.0 tackles for loss and 14.0 sacks.
He followed it up as a senior, finishing with 59 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, to go along with a 90-yard return touchdown as well.
Because of his dominance, he earned a four-star ranking and was listed as the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee.
5. Born in Haiti
Colson was born and spent his first nine years of his life in Haiti before moving to the United States.
He was adopted by the Colson family and ended up in Tennessee, where he picked up the game of football and eventually grew into one of the top prospects in the state.