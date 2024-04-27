5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Junior Colson

3. Plenty of toughness

Even as a three-year starter, Colson is as experienced as he could be.

The 21-year-old linebacker appeared in 43 games during his Michigan career, including 36 starts and racked up a total of 245 tackles.

He wasted no time getting on the field as a true freshman, appearing in every game and being productive both in the middle of the defense and on special teams.

Injuries didn't stop him from seeing the field either, as Colson suffered a hand injury in November of the 2023 season and played through it with a cast on the rest of the year.

4. Former 4-star recruit

A star at Ravenwood High School in Tennessee, Colson's switch to linebacker after his freshman year helped make him the player he is today.

His biggest year came in 2019 as a junior as he helped lead Ravenwood to the 2019 state championship game.

Colson racked up monster numbers, finishing the season with 175 tackles, 30.0 tackles for loss and 14.0 sacks.

He followed it up as a senior, finishing with 59 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, to go along with a 90-yard return touchdown as well.

Because of his dominance, he earned a four-star ranking and was listed as the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee.

5. Born in Haiti

Colson was born and spent his first nine years of his life in Haiti before moving to the United States.