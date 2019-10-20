Recap: Chargers Fall to Titans, 23-20, Despite Two Goal-Line Chances in Final Minute

An offsides call set the Chargers back five yards, but then a defensive pass interference call on the Titans brought the ball back to the Titans' 1-yard line. On the next play, Gordon was initially ruled to have scored a touchdown, but the call was overturned.

Gordon then fumbled to end the Bolts' hopes of a victory.

Rivers moved to sixth all-time on the passing yards list, surpassing Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger in the loss. The 37-year-old veteran completed 24 of 38 passes for 329 yards passing and two touchdowns with no interceptions and a quarterback rating of 108.3 Sunday.

Nwosu had six total tackles, two tackles for a loss, a pass deflection and a hit on Tannehill, while Bosa contributed six total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, a tackle for a loss and three quarterback hits.

The Tennessee win is just the franchise's second in its past 13 matchups with the Chargers.