Reaction to Brandon Staley Becoming Next Head Coach of the Chargers

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers announced Brandon Staley as the 17th head coach in franchise history.
Staley, who oversaw the Rams' top-ranked defense in 2020, will usher in a new era of Chargers football. The 38-year-old has impressed at each of his three stops in the NFL, leading him to the top job in L.A.
"On behalf of the entire Los Angeles Chargers organization, I would formally like to welcome Brandon Staley to our family," Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos said. "While there were a number of great candidates to choose from, Brandon's ability to connect with people, adapt his philosophy to the personnel available to him and effectively implement his vision has us all very excited.
"Brandon's energy rubs off on everyone around him, and I am confident our players and Chargers fans are going to love the passion, enthusiasm and creativity he brings to our football team."
Reaction to the Hire
-Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams, who covered the Chargers for several years before moving to the Rams beat, joined Chargers Weekly on Sunday night to share his thoughts on Staley getting a head coaching job.
"I wasn't surprised," Williams said. "When you are able to talk to him, he's very charismatic. He commands a room, presidential. … So, I think he kind of checks the box in terms of that head-coaching CEO that you're looking for.
"And then X's and O's, I mean, No. 1 ranked defense in the league this year in only his first year in being a defensive coordinator, so I think that's very impressive. I think, one of the things that stands out to me is the versatility of the defense and the ability to get the most out of the best players when you talk to Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald -- moving them around the formation.
"And when you watch those two, I can't help but think about Joey Bosa and Derwin James and how he'll be able to move those two chess pieces to get the most out of them defensively."
-Sam Acho played linebacker for Staley with the Chicago Bears in 2017:
-Fox Sports' and Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reacts to the Staley hire:
-The MMQB's Albert Breer notes Staley's playing experience in college:
-ESPN's Louis Riddick references a conversation he had with Rams HC Sean McVay about Staley:
