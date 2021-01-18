Reaction to Brandon Staley Becoming Next Head Coach of the Chargers

Reaction to the Hire

-Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams, who covered the Chargers for several years before moving to the Rams beat, joined Chargers Weekly on Sunday night to share his thoughts on Staley getting a head coaching job.

"I wasn't surprised," Williams said. "When you are able to talk to him, he's very charismatic. He commands a room, presidential. … So, I think he kind of checks the box in terms of that head-coaching CEO that you're looking for.

"And then X's and O's, I mean, No. 1 ranked defense in the league this year in only his first year in being a defensive coordinator, so I think that's very impressive. I think, one of the things that stands out to me is the versatility of the defense and the ability to get the most out of the best players when you talk to Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald -- moving them around the formation.