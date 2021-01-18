Chargers Agree to Terms with Brandon Staley as Head Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Brandon Staley as the 17th head coach in franchise history. Staley served as the defensive coordinator in 2020 for the Los Angeles Rams after spending three seasons as the outside linebackers coach for Denver (2019) and Chicago (2017-18). Staley's introductory press conference will be held on Thurs., January 21, with more details to follow.

"It doesn't matter if you've known Brandon for five minutes or five years, what quickly becomes apparent is the amount of energy and passion he approaches each and every moment with," said President of Football Operations John Spanos. "The consistency of that enthusiasm is unique and, most importantly, it drives his ability to connect with people. His coaching journey to this particular moment is inspiring; if not for the sheer perseverance and determination of it all, then certainly for the dramatic results it has produced for the teams and players he has coached. I know it's cliché but I know Brandon quite literally cannot wait to get to work. I also know we cannot be more excited to have him as the Head Coach of the Los Angeles Chargers."

Staley has coached four Pro Bowlers, some of the most dominant defensive NFL players in recent memory — Khalil Mack in 2018, Von Miller in 2019 and Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey this season. Three of those players (Mack, Donald and Ramsey) were also recognized by The Associated Press as first-team All-Pro selections.

"It's not just that Brandon possesses a tremendous football mind that makes him the ideal Head Coach to lead our team forward," said General Manager Tom Telesco. "It's that he excels in the ability to effectively tailor, apply and communicate his concepts to players. It's clear that Brandon will not be out-worked, he's the football equivalent of a gym rat, and that has earned him the universal respect of the players he has coached throughout his journey."