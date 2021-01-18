5 Things to Know: Brandon Staley

4. John Carroll Connection: Staley served as the defensive coordinator/secondary coach at John Carroll University in 2013. He then returned to the school for two seasons from 2015-2016 in the same coaching capacity. The John Carroll connection runs with Chargers GM Tom Telesco, who played WR for the Blue Streaks and graduated from the school in 1995. After his second stint at John Carroll, Staley moved to the NFL in 2017 where he was the outside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears for two seasons, then spent one year with the Denver Broncos in the same capacity before becoming the Rams DC in 2020.