5 Things to Know: Brandon Staley

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Sunday night that they agreed to terms with Brandon Staley as their new head coach.
Here are five things to know about Staley:
1. Former Rams DC: Staley was most recently the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. In the 2020 regular season, the Rams defense ranked first in total defense (281.9 yards allowed per game) and first in points allowed per game, limiting opponents to an average of 18.5 points.
2. Defensive Growth: In his first season in L.A., he took the Rams defense from being ranked 13th in total defense to first. Additionally, there was improvement in points allowed as the Rams were 17th in 2019.
3. Former College QB: Staley went to Dayton and started two years at QB for the Flyers guiding the team to a 16-5 record from 2003-2004.
4. John Carroll Connection: Staley served as the defensive coordinator/secondary coach at John Carroll University in 2013. He then returned to the school for two seasons from 2015-2016 in the same coaching capacity. The John Carroll connection runs with Chargers GM Tom Telesco, who played WR for the Blue Streaks and graduated from the school in 1995. After his second stint at John Carroll, Staley moved to the NFL in 2017 where he was the outside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears for two seasons, then spent one year with the Denver Broncos in the same capacity before becoming the Rams DC in 2020.
5. Player Development: During his time in the NFL thus far, Staley has coached four Pro Bowlers: Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. Additionally, when he was with Hutchinson Community College from 2010-2011 as the school's associate head coach/defensive coordinator, he was credited with helping develop Cordarrelle Patterson, Markus Golden and De'Vondre Campbell into NFL Draft picks.
