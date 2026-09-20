Game Recap: Chargers Drop Week 2 Contest to Raiders

The Chargers dropped a Week 2 game to the Raiders on Sunday, falling 26-14 at home.

Here's a game recap from Week 2.

Turning Point

The Bolts have put themselves in a hole to start the 2026 season.

Down by three at the half, the Chargers showed plenty of life coming out of the break by forcing a punt and then putting together a touchdown drive.

The Chargers went 74 yards in seven plays before Justin Herbert found Oronde Gadsden for a 10-yard touchdown pass to put the Bolts up 17-14.

But the Bolts couldn't sustain the momentum as the Raiders scored on their ensuing possession to take a 17-14 lead.

The Chargers offense couldn't re-take the lead, punting twice before fumbling late in the fourth quarter after they had already crossed midfield.

The turnover set the Raiders up inside the red zone, which led to an 11-yard touchdown pass that helped Las Vegas ice the game.

The Chargers trailed 10-7 at the half after each team had some miscues in the opening two quarters.