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Game Recap: Chargers Drop Week 2 Contest to Raiders

Sep 20, 2026 at 04:09 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

GameRecap2

The Chargers dropped a Week 2 game to the Raiders on Sunday, falling 26-14 at home.

Here's a game recap from Week 2.

Turning Point

The Bolts have put themselves in a hole to start the 2026 season.

Down by three at the half, the Chargers showed plenty of life coming out of the break by forcing a punt and then putting together a touchdown drive.

The Chargers went 74 yards in seven plays before Justin Herbert found Oronde Gadsden for a 10-yard touchdown pass to put the Bolts up 17-14.

But the Bolts couldn't sustain the momentum as the Raiders scored on their ensuing possession to take a 17-14 lead.

The Chargers offense couldn't re-take the lead, punting twice before fumbling late in the fourth quarter after they had already crossed midfield.

The turnover set the Raiders up inside the red zone, which led to an 11-yard touchdown pass that helped Las Vegas ice the game.

The Chargers trailed 10-7 at the half after each team had some miscues in the opening two quarters.

The Raiders took a 7-0 lead before the Chargers responded with a 1-yard touchdown run from Omarion Hampton.

Las Vegas later kicked a 59-yard field goal to go up by three before the break.

Before that, each quarterback threw an interception while the Raiders were also stuffed on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

Top Play

Down by a field goal early in the third quarter, the Bolts were facing a crucial third-and-5 from their own 42-yard line.

The offense promptly produced one of the biggest plays of the season to date.

Wide receiver Tre' Harris broke free on the left side of the Raiders secondary, catching a pass from Herbert before racing down to the 5-yard line for a massive 53-yard gain.

The play was the longest of Harris' career so far.

Key Stat

The Chargers have started 0-2 for the first time since 2023.

Scoring Summary

Scoring PlayScore
2nd QuarterRaiders: (11:51) 40-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Tre Tucker7-0, Raiders
Chargers: (5:26) 1-yard touchdown run by Omarion HamptonTied at 7
Raiders (0:04): 59-yard field goal by Matt Gay10-7, Raiders
3rd QuarterChargers: (9:49) 10-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Oronde Gadsden14-10, Chargers
Raiders (3:53): 13-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Cody White17-14, Raiders
4th QuarterRaiders (2:59): 11-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Cody White24-14, Raiders
Raiders (1:41): Safety - hold called on Chargers in end zone26-14, Raiders

Up Next

The Chargers are on the road for the first time in 2026 when they travel to Buffalo for a Week 3 matchup with the Bills.

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