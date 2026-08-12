5 Chargers Players to Watch in Chargers Preseason Opener vs. Texans

The Chargers are set to hit the field for first time in the 2026 preseason.
The Bolts will travel to take on the Houston Texans, with kickoff at 5 p.m. (PT) on Thursday.
After 12 days of training camp and an entire offseason, rookies and young players have their first opportunity to make their mark in a game for Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff.
"You can see who the talented players are, and practice usually predicts how they're going to play," Harbaugh said. "So, you just let them play. How is it when it's game action?
"Some guys rise, the cream really rises to the top. Some guys will melt like butter in the toaster," Harbaugh added. "That's the two different spectrums of it. Excited for them to have that opportunity."
Here are five players to watch in the Chargers first preseason game:
1. G/T Branson Taylor
Thursday will be the first on-field look in game action at the left guard battle, which is still wide open.
"No one's eliminated themselves from the tournament," Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel said Monday.
That includes offensive lineman Branson Taylor, who will be among the players who get their first shot in live action.
Harbaugh said Tuesday that multiple linemen will see time at left guard against the Texans, including Taylor, Kayode Awosika and Jake Slaughter.
"We'll have Yode, there will be Jake, and a few different combinations as the game goes on," Harbaugh said. "Give everybody opportunities to be had."
Taylor, a 2025 sixth-round pick, is firmly in the mix after taking major strides this offseason, something that has caught the attention of the staff and players.
"Branson put in a lot of great work this offseason. He showed up a different man and it's been fun to watch," Justin Herbert said about Taylor. "It's been cool for him to get those opportunities to go run with the 1s.
"We expect a lot from those guys and he's picked it up quickly," Herbert added. "I'm excited to see what he can do."
Between Taylor, Awosika, Slaughter and the rest of the group, their first chance to leave an impression will come in Houston.
And Taylor looks to build on what's been an offseason of growth.
"The way he approaches practice has been awesome to see this year," Joe Alt said. "Being able to work with him pre-practice, post-practice, talk things through, see where his mind is at, see where he's trying to improve."
He later added: "It's something that I like to do, I try to pick one thing out and improve in that every single day. I think he's doing that and you can see it transform it day in and day out and keeps getting better. It's been fun."
Check out the best photos from the twelfth day of Training Camp 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo!
2. CB Avery Smith
Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary was asked on Sunday if there were any players he was excited to watch in Houston.
While he did preface it by saying he had a number of players on his mind, a couple stood out the most.
"I could name a lot of guys," O'Leary said. "We anticipate what guys can do, but we're excited to see what they actually do when the lights come on.
"An obvious one that I've been asked about a few times, [Rodney] Shelley and Avery Smith, the young corners," O'Leary added. "I'm excited to go see them challenge."
We'll stick with Smith for this one, as the undrafted rookie has been a revelation through the first 12 days of camp.
The Toledo product has tallied multiple passes defensed thus far, including an interception early last week.
Smith continues to do what he did in college, where he led the Rockets in passes defensed each year he was a starter.
He, and the rest of the undrafted free agents, will now have an opportunity to showcase what they're capable of in a game setting, where O'Leary will be watching for a multitude of things from his players.
"We talk about two things on defense, trust and production," O'Leary said. "Each player we evaluate with that process. Trust how well can you execute our defense, can you fit in our scheme, can you do your job consistently.
"Then production is being around the football," O'Leary added. "Whether I'm getting quarterback hits, pass breakups, whatever it may be. How much do you affect the game."
3. OLB Kyle Kennard
It's been a big offseason for Kyle Kennard, and the edge rusher has come on strong as of late.
The Chargers 2025 fourth-round pick has put together a number of strong practices, including a session on Sunday that included a pair of wins in 1-on-1 drills.
He later followed it up with a run stop in a full-team drill against the top offense.
"Consistently getting better," O'Leary said of Kennard. "He has his flash plays, but just the effort has improved.
"A guy that's straining between the whistles, he's developed some pass rush moves and a nice toolbox in the run game as well," O'Leary added.
Kennard saw limited action as a rookie, playing a total of 80 defensive snaps across five regular season games in 2025.
"This year he came in extra motivated, extra hungry and he's been doing great during camp," Tuli Tuipulotu said about Kennard. "He's having a great camp."
With Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and Akheem Mesidor leading the room, the preseason games will go a long way in deciding the depth behind the trio.
4. LB Junior Colson
The Chargers preseason opener marks a return to game action for Junior Colson.
The third-year linebacker missed the entire 2025 regular season last year after suffering an injury in preseason. He also battled injuries as a rookie and played just 11 games.
Colson has been on the field through the offseason and camp so far, motivated to show what he's capable of.
Now, the 2024 Chargers third-round pick has a chance to make his case on the field in a very crowded room.
"I think he has the potential to be a linebacker in this league," Chargers linebacker coach Sean Spence said about Colson early in the offseason. "He's big, he's fast, he can run, he can get off blocks, he's smart, he's passionate about the game, he's passionate about learning and getting better.
"The biggest thing with Junior is just staying healthy," Spence added. "I think that's probably his biggest thing, but he's a player who can play in this league, for sure."
5. RB Kimani Vidal
We'll close it out with one of the players that headlines what is a very talented group.
Running back Kimani Vidal returns to the Bolts after stepping up in a massive way last season, leading the group in snaps and rushing yards after tallying 643 and three scores.
Now, Omarion Hampton, Vidal and Keaton Mitchell make up a group that has plenty of intrigue around the league.
It remains to be seen which running backs suit up against Houston on Thursday, but getting a first look at Mike McDaniel’s run game will be something to watch for.
"They've done such a great job … to have four or five running backs you really trust and have faith in, it's going to be great for our offense," Herbert said on Monday.