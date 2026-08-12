5 Chargers Players to Watch in Chargers Preseason Opener vs. Texans

2. CB Avery Smith

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary was asked on Sunday if there were any players he was excited to watch in Houston.

While he did preface it by saying he had a number of players on his mind, a couple stood out the most.

"I could name a lot of guys," O'Leary said. "We anticipate what guys can do, but we're excited to see what they actually do when the lights come on.

"An obvious one that I've been asked about a few times, [Rodney] Shelley and Avery Smith, the young corners," O'Leary added. "I'm excited to go see them challenge."

We'll stick with Smith for this one, as the undrafted rookie has been a revelation through the first 12 days of camp.

The Toledo product has tallied multiple passes defensed thus far, including an interception early last week.

Smith continues to do what he did in college, where he led the Rockets in passes defensed each year he was a starter.

He, and the rest of the undrafted free agents, will now have an opportunity to showcase what they're capable of in a game setting, where O'Leary will be watching for a multitude of things from his players.

"We talk about two things on defense, trust and production," O'Leary said. "Each player we evaluate with that process. Trust how well can you execute our defense, can you fit in our scheme, can you do your job consistently.

"Then production is being around the football," O'Leary added. "Whether I'm getting quarterback hits, pass breakups, whatever it may be. How much do you affect the game."

3. OLB Kyle Kennard

It's been a big offseason for Kyle Kennard, and the edge rusher has come on strong as of late.

The Chargers 2025 fourth-round pick has put together a number of strong practices, including a session on Sunday that included a pair of wins in 1-on-1 drills.

He later followed it up with a run stop in a full-team drill against the top offense.

"Consistently getting better," O'Leary said of Kennard. "He has his flash plays, but just the effort has improved.

"A guy that's straining between the whistles, he's developed some pass rush moves and a nice toolbox in the run game as well," O'Leary added.

Kennard saw limited action as a rookie, playing a total of 80 defensive snaps across five regular season games in 2025.

"This year he came in extra motivated, extra hungry and he's been doing great during camp," Tuli Tuipulotu said about Kennard. "He's having a great camp."