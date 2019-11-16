Philip Rivers "Talks a Lot, and He Can Back it Up"

"I love coaching against great players, and he's a great player. He's a future Hall of Famer, so I love coaching against those kind of guys. I had him over for the Pro Bowl one year, and (I) got to know him a little bit better. (Philip Rivers) is competitive, loves to play, (and he's) still playing at a high level...I think it's great for the NFL, I think it's a great tribute to him." - Head Coach Andy Reid