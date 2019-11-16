Philip Rivers "Talks a Lot, and He Can Back it Up"

On Chargers...
"They're a good football team. They're talented, and they're well coached. (Last year), they got us. We needed to do better in that game, and we'll have to play better this game. Nothing else matters. You gotta make sure you get yourself right to go up against a good football team." - Head Coach Andy Reid
On Quarterback Philip Rivers...
"I love coaching against great players, and he's a great player. He's a future Hall of Famer, so I love coaching against those kind of guys. I had him over for the Pro Bowl one year, and (I) got to know him a little bit better. (Philip Rivers) is competitive, loves to play, (and he's) still playing at a high level...I think it's great for the NFL, I think it's a great tribute to him." - Head Coach Andy Reid
"He's a veteran quarterback, he's played a lot of football, and Philip is confident in his game. He talks a lot, and he can back it up. I think in his mind, he believes he can get it done." - Safety Tyrann Mathieu
On Rivers' trash talk to Reid over the years...
"It's all poetic. Listen, he's competitive. I'm fine with it." - Head Coach Andy Reid
On Running Back Austin Ekeler...
"Green Bay kinda gave us the same challenge, (and) hopefully we've learned from that. And we've put together a game plan in anticipating that. (Austin Ekeler) is the best in the league, numbers-wise, as far as getting catches as a running back. He was the focus from meeting No. 1, and hopefully we can follow through with that game plan." - Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo
On Wide Receiver Mike Williams...
" (Mike Williams) is a big dude that's strong to the ball. You gotta compete play after play, and then you have to be strong to the ball, too. You gotta be strong in your game." - Head Coach Andy Reid
On Defensive Ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram...
"(Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram) are good football players. You gotta be aware of them, for sure. They're both Pro Bowl players and playing at a very high level right now. We've played them before...these guys are tremendous. They'll be revved up and ready to go, so we just gotta make sure we take care of business on our side." - Head Coach Andy Reid
On Chargers Defense...
"(Bosa and Ingram) are two of the best in the business. They're well coached, they have experienced linebackers, and their secondary flies around. And obviously, they have a Pro Bowl corner (Casey Hayward), and the other is from (Reid's alma mater) BYU (Michael Davis), so they're all good." - Head Coach Andy Reid