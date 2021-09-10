Opposing View From Washington: 'Healthy Amount of Respect' for Justin Herbert, Wide Receivers

Highlights from the conversation with Weinstein are below:

What Washington is saying about the Chargers

"Clearly, this is an interesting first test. One, there's a lot of guesswork – I think on both sides – but really for us to try to figure out what the Chargers are going to do. There is a healthy amount of respect for Justin Herbert around here. There's a healthy amount of respect for those receivers and there is some concern here with [a] new-look secondary that the deep passing game could be a problem. So, there's an impetus here on the pass rush, which is the enormous strength of this team, to get to Herbert, to hopefully force him into making quicker throws than he wants to because there is a definitive fear that they can be beat downfield here this weekend."

On wide receiver Terry McLaurin

"I don't think people realize how fast he is. Maybe it's not in the metrics, but game speed you see it, how fast he is. He's also a very precise route runner. What we're expecting to see different, even an improvement of him this year is he's getting off the line better than he did in the past. He catches the ball in traffic. If you catch him in stride, forget it. He's gone.