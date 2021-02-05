NFL Draft: An Early Look at Options for the Chargers at No. 13 Overall

The Offensive Line Draft Class (16:53 mark)

"I think it's a sneaky good offensive line draft class, really, and [Oregon's] Penei Sewell would be the consensus first pick off of the board. And then after that it's really what you're looking for, I believe, because a guy like Rashawn Slater out of Northwestern where he started at tackle, we don't know what his measurements are yet. Could they kick him inside at the next level? Some people like him as a center. I don't care where you play him. I think you're getting an immediate plug-and-play starter and he's proven that with his film. He opted out this past year, but he's just that good. I think he's a guy that's going to go into the top 15 that a lot of people aren't talking about and he can play any one of those positions.

"Now, another guy that I think is moving up is Christian Darrisaw out of Virginia Tech. I really like what he brings to the table. Just a shade under 6-foot-5, otherwise he checks off all the boxes, and I think he has the ability to play left tackle where there's only a handful of those guys in this year's draft."

In this episode, Serritella reveals one of his favorite cornerbacks in the draft outside of Alabama's Patrick Surtain II and Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley. He also shares which position groups have the most depth as the Chargers currently have nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.

