Justin Herbert Named 2020 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been named the 2020 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year. He becomes the first Charger to win the award since Keenan Allen in 2013.

The No. 6 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert set numerous records in his debut pro season. Most notably, he set the record for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie quarterback (31) and most total touchdowns by a rookie QB in NFL history (36.) Additionally, he notched the most completions (396) and second-most passing yards (4,336) by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

Each week, five nominees were chosen for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week and fans voted for the winner on NFL.com. Herbert won the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award nine times in 2020 which tied for the most times a player won the award in a season since 2004 (Ben Roethlisberger.)

Herbert was one of five finalists nominated for this honor, each selected for their outstanding performances through the 2020 NFL season. The other finalists were Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, Indianapolis Colts running back Johnathan Taylor, and Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young.