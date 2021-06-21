Why the Chargers' New Defense Could Be 'a Big Boon' for Joey Bosa

The voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to recap last week's minicamp.
- The offseason vibe (1:45)
- Head coach Brandon Staley building relationships with the players (6:38)
- Drew Brees' visit to Costa Mesa and quarterback Justin Herbert learning a new offense (14:10)
- New defense "a big boon" for defensive end Joey Bosa (17:35)
- Seeing specific players on the field together including linebackers Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray, and safeties Derwin James and Nasir Adderley (20:35)
- Money's storyline to watch entering training camp (24:46)
