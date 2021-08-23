Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez: Justin Herbert 'Doesn't Even Realize How Good He Is'

Highlights from the conversation are below:

Sanchez on Herbert entering year two

"One of the craziest things that people don't really understand is you're a 22-year-old kid and you're in college and overnight your entire life changes. Now you're expected to be the face of a franchise. You got 50 million dollars in your bank account and you're expected to make decisions like a 65-year-old Supreme Court Justice. And that's unrealistic, you're still a kid.

"So, it's such a big jump. It's such a big transition, but I think he's handled it so well because, like you said, he had no offseason. He's learning on the fly and to see flashes, that's what you want to see as a rookie, especially as a quarterback. Just see some flashes, show me some flashes – that it's there. And then pretty soon you'll get more consistent with that. But he looks so comfortable already. Understanding situations, competing his ass off and the best part about it is he doesn't even know. He doesn't even realize how good he is. …

"He's got every club in the bag. He's got every throw in the bag and he's still learning."

Trotter on the Chargers in 2021

"Oh, if they're healthy, they can not only challenge Kansas City, but challenge for a Lombardi Trophy. Again, this roster is stacked. You tell me where the weaknesses are. The most important position on a team is the quarterback. They've got that. They've got what we've seen thus far from the offensive line, the upgrades that have been made. There's a lot of optimism there that that unit's going to be really productive and efficient."

Trotter on forecasting the AFC