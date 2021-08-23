Five Chargers Players Who Stood Out Against the 49ers

CB Asante Samuel Jr.

The 49ers controlled the ball for over seven minutes on their opening possession of the game. On the 15th play of the drive, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's pass was intercepted by Samuel Jr. — his first in the NFL, albeit the preseason. It was a play the ball-hawking corner was accustomed to making at Florida State, and an example of why the Chargers drafted him in the second round.

"You saw some of the ball skills off the deflection, and that's a strength of his; being able to get you the ball," Staley said. "He's competing and he's understanding how we play — how to be more connected within our coverage systems. Understanding who he's playing against, situational stuff. Knowing what this means, what the split means. I've been pleased with him and excited about his progress."

After the game, Samuel Jr. said he feels more comfortable with the defensive scheme and where he's supposed to be within it, whether that's inside or outside.

He does have a preference, though.