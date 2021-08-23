Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes from the Chargers' Preseason Game Against the 49ers

Aug 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM
082221_TopQuotes_CMS

Here's what the Bolts had to say following the second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Brandon Staley on Asante Samuel Jr.

"He's coming along, he's getting there. He's competitive. We played him inside at star and outside at corner, so he played both spots for us today. We wanted to make sure we got a full evaluation in there, too. I thought he competed. You kind of see some of the ball skills off the deflection and that's something that's a strength of his, being able to get you the ball. He's competing and understanding how we play, how to be more connected within all of our coverage systems. Understanding who he's playing against … I've been pleased with him and excited for his progress."

CB Asante Samuel Jr. on his INT

"I was just trying to play fast and run to the ball. It hit off his hands and I wanted to make a play [so I] kept my eyes on the ball. It was really exciting, but I just want to make enough plays for my team to win."

LB Nick Niemann on what he's shown in the preseason

"I've just been trying to fly around and get to the ball. I know everything's gonna be a learning experience now so I'm just trying to do things fast. If I make mistakes, that's just part of being a rookie and learning. Just trying to have a nose for the ball and be around the ball as much as I can. I think that's what makes a good linebacker and a good football player on defense."

QB Easton Stick on his touchdown to WR Joshua Palmer

Related Links

"It was just a really good job by Josh staying alive. [RB] Joshua Kelley was working the front line, Josh [Palmer] kind of had the back line there. It wasn't a great coverage, they kind of got us there. But credit to the guys for just finding a way and making a play."

Staley on evaluating QBs Easton Stick and Chase Daniel

"We're still going through this, we're gonna take it all the way to the end. I think they both competed well during camp and they're both gonna play in the last preseason game against Seattle. These practices this week will be really important, but I'm glad we have both of them. Both are quality players. I think they've been fantastic for Justin [Herbert], for [offensive coordinator] Joe [Lombardi.] I'm glad we have both of them because both of them can play in this league."

Samuel Jr. on the benefit of the 49ers' joint practices

"It was definitely great going against them and seeing those great receivers over there and how they move. Just seeing different body types of receivers in the NFL, not every guy is the same, so I try to change my technique for each guy and see who I'm going against."

Niemann on seeing a different opponent in practices and then in the game

"It was really beneficial. They run an offense with a lot of moving parts, so having two days of practice and being able to watch film of that. Being able to feel it out there during practice definitely helped coming into this game. It was good, it was fun, and a good experience to go against someone else."

Staley on the progress of LB Nick Niemann

"I'm really excited about Nick. I think he's athletic. He had one tackle in particular today where he was kind of lonely, he was kind of on an island. It's one of those tackles from the side where had he not made it, the ball would have gone a decent amount. He's done that for us. He's learning a lot every time he goes out there. He's just showing he can do a lot of the jobs we need him to do and he's been a real factor in the kicking game … We're really excited about his progress. He learns something every time he comes out."

Niemann on the biggest thing that's jumped out from minicamp to now

"I don't know if I can pick one thing. The whole process of coming into the NFL; everyone's really good. You've gotta show up every single day. You gotta try to not have mental errors and try to detail everything the best you can and do everything right all the time, just trying to do that and chase that is the biggest thing."

Staley on K Michael Badgley

"I thought Badgley competed really well this week in the practices and in the game. I felt like he got plenty of lift on the field goal and both of his kickoffs were where we expect them to be. Like I've said, competition is bringing the best out in that position. I thought both guys competed well this week and we're just gonna see where it goes. I'm happy this is happening for our football team because I think it's bringing out the best in both guys."

Photos: 49ers vs. Chargers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Preseason Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

6LAC2231
1 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2249
2 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2261
3 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2303
4 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2342
5 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2355
6 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10009
7 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2396
8 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_28361
9 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_28195
10 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10081
11 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10065
12 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2470
13 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2599
14 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2477
15 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10142
16 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2680-2
17 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2690-2
18 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2791
19 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2779
20 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC2750
21 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2785
22 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2864
23 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10217
24 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC2792
25 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2878
26 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29019-2
27 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29065-2
28 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29062-2
29 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29018-2
30 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29018
31 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3099-2
32 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29020-2
33 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC2843-2
34 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10492
35 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC2874
36 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC2910
37 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10508
38 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10439
39 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3159
40 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3147
41 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3417
42 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29083
43 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10664
44 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10593
45 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3310
46 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10793
47 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3609
48 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29175
49 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3629
50 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3775
51 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11149
52 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11153
53 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11216
54 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3846
55 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3875
56 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3915
57 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29367
58 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3846
59 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3969
60 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3967
61 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4030
62 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29511
63 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29513
64 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29520
65 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29572
66 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29593
67 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29676
68 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29705
69 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29714
70 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29736
71 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4349
72 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29865
73 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29920
74 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4439
75 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29969
76 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4478
77 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4415
78 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11380 1
79 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4485
80 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4497
81 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2882
82 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2999
83 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2973
84 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2955
85 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2961
86 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2936
87 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Fall to 49ers, 15-10

Easton Stick got the start at quarterback in the Chargers' second preseason game of 2021.
news

Top Moments From Chargers vs 49ers

Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers second preseason matchup with the 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers & I Got It Announce Bolts Bids Auction Platform for Fans

Chargers fans will be able to purchase game-issued and game-used items through I Got It's auction platform.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.

From Our Partners

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 15

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifteenth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Chargers signed OLB Davin Bellamy and released QB KJ Costello and TE Matt Seybert.
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies

"I thought that they played well the other night. I really like where that class is."
news

Chargers Sign Matt Overton

The Los Angeles Chargers signed long snapper Matt Overton.
news

Chargers Release Three Players 

The Los Angeles Chargers released WR Michael Bandy, P Lachlan Edwards and K Alex Kessman.
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Take Down Rams

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 13-6, win over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Preseason Victory Over the Rams

Hear what the Bolts had to say after the 13-6 victory over the Rams.
news

10 Insights: What You Need to Know Ahead of Chargers vs. Rams

Asante Samuel Jr. is one of several rookies making their NFL debut on Saturday night.
video

Jerry O'Connell Joins Chargers Weekly

Chris Hayre is joined by NFL Media national insider Ian Rapoport (0:11), actor and Chargers fan Jerry O'Connell (9:01), NFL insider Adam Caplan (28:53), and ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler (41:46) from Chargers training camp.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 12

Take a look at some of the best photos from the twelfth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' first preseason game of 2021 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:00pm PT.
video

Chargers Fans Happy to Be Back at SoFi for Fan Fest Practice

The Bolt Fam took over SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chargers hold one of their Training Camp practices in front of fans as the team gears up for their first preseason game against the Rams on Saturday.
news

The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies

"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Chris Okoye and KJ Sails

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 8

Take a look at some of the best photos from the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Chargers Gaming Tournaments Coming Soon

Esports Entertainment Group is the Chargers' official esports tournament platform provider. Esports Entertainment Group will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Click here to register here to learn more about upcoming tournaments!
video

Between 2 Kegs: Jalen Guyton vs. Shawne Merriman

On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 5

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
Latest News
Advertising