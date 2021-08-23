Top Quotes from the Chargers' Preseason Game Against the 49ers

Here's what the Bolts had to say following the second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Head coach Brandon Staley on Asante Samuel Jr.
"He's coming along, he's getting there. He's competitive. We played him inside at star and outside at corner, so he played both spots for us today. We wanted to make sure we got a full evaluation in there, too. I thought he competed. You kind of see some of the ball skills off the deflection and that's something that's a strength of his, being able to get you the ball. He's competing and understanding how we play, how to be more connected within all of our coverage systems. Understanding who he's playing against … I've been pleased with him and excited for his progress."
CB Asante Samuel Jr. on his INT
"I was just trying to play fast and run to the ball. It hit off his hands and I wanted to make a play [so I] kept my eyes on the ball. It was really exciting, but I just want to make enough plays for my team to win."
LB Nick Niemann on what he's shown in the preseason
"I've just been trying to fly around and get to the ball. I know everything's gonna be a learning experience now so I'm just trying to do things fast. If I make mistakes, that's just part of being a rookie and learning. Just trying to have a nose for the ball and be around the ball as much as I can. I think that's what makes a good linebacker and a good football player on defense."
QB Easton Stick on his touchdown to WR Joshua Palmer
"It was just a really good job by Josh staying alive. [RB] Joshua Kelley was working the front line, Josh [Palmer] kind of had the back line there. It wasn't a great coverage, they kind of got us there. But credit to the guys for just finding a way and making a play."
Staley on evaluating QBs Easton Stick and Chase Daniel
"We're still going through this, we're gonna take it all the way to the end. I think they both competed well during camp and they're both gonna play in the last preseason game against Seattle. These practices this week will be really important, but I'm glad we have both of them. Both are quality players. I think they've been fantastic for Justin [Herbert], for [offensive coordinator] Joe [Lombardi.] I'm glad we have both of them because both of them can play in this league."
Samuel Jr. on the benefit of the 49ers' joint practices
"It was definitely great going against them and seeing those great receivers over there and how they move. Just seeing different body types of receivers in the NFL, not every guy is the same, so I try to change my technique for each guy and see who I'm going against."
Niemann on seeing a different opponent in practices and then in the game
"It was really beneficial. They run an offense with a lot of moving parts, so having two days of practice and being able to watch film of that. Being able to feel it out there during practice definitely helped coming into this game. It was good, it was fun, and a good experience to go against someone else."
Staley on the progress of LB Nick Niemann
"I'm really excited about Nick. I think he's athletic. He had one tackle in particular today where he was kind of lonely, he was kind of on an island. It's one of those tackles from the side where had he not made it, the ball would have gone a decent amount. He's done that for us. He's learning a lot every time he goes out there. He's just showing he can do a lot of the jobs we need him to do and he's been a real factor in the kicking game … We're really excited about his progress. He learns something every time he comes out."
Niemann on the biggest thing that's jumped out from minicamp to now
"I don't know if I can pick one thing. The whole process of coming into the NFL; everyone's really good. You've gotta show up every single day. You gotta try to not have mental errors and try to detail everything the best you can and do everything right all the time, just trying to do that and chase that is the biggest thing."
Staley on K Michael Badgley
"I thought Badgley competed really well this week in the practices and in the game. I felt like he got plenty of lift on the field goal and both of his kickoffs were where we expect them to be. Like I've said, competition is bringing the best out in that position. I thought both guys competed well this week and we're just gonna see where it goes. I'm happy this is happening for our football team because I think it's bringing out the best in both guys."
Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Preseason Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
