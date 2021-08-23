Top Quotes from the Chargers' Preseason Game Against the 49ers

"It was really beneficial. They run an offense with a lot of moving parts, so having two days of practice and being able to watch film of that. Being able to feel it out there during practice definitely helped coming into this game. It was good, it was fun, and a good experience to go against someone else."

Staley on the progress of LB Nick Niemann

"I'm really excited about Nick. I think he's athletic. He had one tackle in particular today where he was kind of lonely, he was kind of on an island. It's one of those tackles from the side where had he not made it, the ball would have gone a decent amount. He's done that for us. He's learning a lot every time he goes out there. He's just showing he can do a lot of the jobs we need him to do and he's been a real factor in the kicking game … We're really excited about his progress. He learns something every time he comes out."

Niemann on the biggest thing that's jumped out from minicamp to now

"I don't know if I can pick one thing. The whole process of coming into the NFL; everyone's really good. You've gotta show up every single day. You gotta try to not have mental errors and try to detail everything the best you can and do everything right all the time, just trying to do that and chase that is the biggest thing."