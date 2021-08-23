Chargers Fall to 49ers, 15-10

Second quarter

It was two plays and a punt for the Chargers to begin the second quarter. San Francisco rookie quarterback Trey Lance – who, like Stick, starred at North Dakota State – entered the game in relief of Garoppolo. A five-play, 16-yard drive resulted in a punt.

Three plays later, Stick was sacked in the end zone by 49ers defensive end Jordan Willis for a safety. The 49ers offense took possession after a Ty Long kick, but three plays in, Lance was picked off by cornerback Tevaughn Campbell. An illegal blindside block moved the ball back to the San Francisco 40.

Stick got the Chargers on the board with a three-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Joshua Palmer. A Michael Badgley extra point gave Los Angeles a 7-2 lead.

Samuel Jr. and Palmer – high school teammates who were drafted 30 picks from each other – both with impact plays for the Chargers in the first half.

On L.A.'s next possession, Stick stayed sharp with a 39-yard strike to wide receiver Jalen Guyton. Badgley's 50-yard field goal put L.A. up 10-2.

Lance responded before the half with a 41-yard pass to wide receiver Trent Sherfield that got the ball of L.A.'s 13. Two plays later, the rookie found wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. for a five-yard touchdown with :15 remaining. A missed extra point made the score 10-8 at halftime.