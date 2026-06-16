3 Observations: Chargers Rookies Shine on Day 1 of Minicamp

Day 1 of Chargers mandatory minicamp is in the books.
The Bolts practiced for a little over an hour Tuesday at The Bolt as the intensity picked up a bit from recent Organized Team Activity (OTA) sessions.
The Chargers will also hold minicamp practices on Wednesday and Thursday before getting a summer break before camp starts.
Here are three observations from the first day of Chargers minicamp:
1. Thompson, Smith highlight Day 1
A pair of fourth-round rookies stole the show Tuesday at minicamp.
The Chargers didn't do much full-team work so the highlights came during a 7-on-7 portion of practice.
Brenen Thompson made the play of the day on offense as he made a contested catch in front of Elijah Molden down the field for an explosive gain.
Thompson later hauled in a roughly 50-yard pass as he used his well-known speed (4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash) to get behind the defense.
Defensively, safety Genesis Smith stepped up in the 7-on-7 drill when he intercepted Trey Lance on a throw to the left.
The former Arizona standout, who had five interceptions in college, showed great instincts to step in front of the pass and secure the takeaway.
Another notable play Tuesday came from running back Keaton Mitchell, who hauled in a beautiful pass from Lance down the right sideline for a long gain.
Tarheeb Still also notched a pass breakup when he denied Thompson a chance to make a catch over the middle.
Finally, it was a solid day for second-year quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who showed good zip on his passes, including a dart on the left sideline to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The wide receiver made a toe-tap catch to secure a 15-plus yard gain.
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2. Dicker perfect on the day
Cameron Dicker is (still) the most accurate kicker in NFL history as he's made 129 of his 138 career field goals, good for a 93.5-percent success rate.
The Bolts kicker was in midseason form Tuesday as he hit all eight kicks he attempted in practice.
Dicker started off the afternoon by hitting from 33, 38 and 40 yards before he was true from 45, 46 and 48 yards out.
The kicker then capped off his perfect outing by hitting two more kicks from 46 and 48 yards away.
Tuesday marked the first time Dicker has kicked in an open practice so far this spring.
3. Harbaugh's minicamp message
Jim Harbaugh praised his team's work ethic and approach Tuesday before minicamp practice began.
So, from a big-picture perspective, where does the Chargers Head Coach see his squad in mid-June?
"People ask me that and I say, 'A lot of good. Mostly good.' We're in Week 9 for OTAs and mandatory minicamp," Harbaugh said. "We're looking to, not just check the box [for] the last week, but put a stamp on it. That's our goal for this week."
While a handful of Chargers players, including Ladd McConkey, didn't practice in full on Tuesday, Harbaigh said the Bolts have a "pretty darn healthy team."
Now, after a solid first day of minicamp, the challenge is to build on it with two more strong practices before getting more than a month off.
"Our guys love to practice. That's why I can't wait for today, tomorrow, the next day," Harbaugh said Tuesday. "My level of excitement is way up there because I know the things we can accomplish the next three days."