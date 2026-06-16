3 Observations: Chargers Rookies Shine on Day 1 of Minicamp

3. Harbaugh's minicamp message

Jim Harbaugh praised his team's work ethic and approach Tuesday before minicamp practice began.

So, from a big-picture perspective, where does the Chargers Head Coach see his squad in mid-June?

"People ask me that and I say, 'A lot of good. Mostly good.' We're in Week 9 for OTAs and mandatory minicamp," Harbaugh said. "We're looking to, not just check the box [for] the last week, but put a stamp on it. That's our goal for this week."

While a handful of Chargers players, including Ladd McConkey, didn't practice in full on Tuesday, Harbaigh said the Bolts have a "pretty darn healthy team."

Now, after a solid first day of minicamp, the challenge is to build on it with two more strong practices before getting more than a month off.