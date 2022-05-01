Three Takeaways: Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley Break Down the Bolts' Final Six Draft Picks

The 2022 NFL Draft has come to an end and the Chargers have added eight new players to their team over the past three days. On Saturday, the Bolts selected six players from a variety of positions. After the draft concluded, general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley took to the podium to discuss how the draft went and the additions they made to their roster.

To kick things off Saturday, the Bolts drafted Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller with the team's fourth round pick. Staley talked about the addition of Spiller, who led the Aggies with over 1,000 rushing yards in 2021, and what he'll bring to the Chargers backfield.

"[We] just felt like he was a really productive player coming from an elite program," Staley said. "You're really seeing him have to navigate some NFL-type runs against NFL-type fronts, being in the SEC West. We're really excited to add him to the group. I think that it's going to create great competition in that room. I was really excited to be able to pick him."

The six-foot, 217 pound running back was also a named to the second team All-SEC last season. Telesco talked about his characteristics and the competition Spiller will bring to the room.

"Big back, well-rounded," Telesco said. "A lot of production in the SEC. A lot of big, explosive runs. 20 years old, so he has a lot of good football ahead of him. Wanted to add another running back to that room to kind of compete for some work with [RB] Austin [Ekeler]. It was a good pick for us."

With the team's final pick in the draft, the Bolts added Purdue running back/fullback, Zander Horvath, who led Purdue in all purpose yards in 2020. Staley talked about where he sees Horvath fitting in on the Bolts roster.