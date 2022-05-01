Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:
|Player
|Position
|College
|Trevon Bradford
|WR
|Oregon State
|Leddie Brown
|RB
|West Virginia
|Erik Krommenhoek
|TE
|Southern California
|Raheem Layne
|S
|Indiana
|Tyreek Maddox-Williams
|LB
|Rutgers
|Kevin Marks Jr.
|RB
|Buffalo
|James McCourt
|K
|Illinois
|Brandon Peters
|QB
|Illinois
|Brandon Sebastian
|CB
|Boston College
|Ty Shelby
|OLB
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Stone Smartt
|TE
|Old Dominion
|Skyler Thomas
|S
|Liberty
|Andrew Trainer
|T
|William & Mary
|Isaac Weaver
|C
|Old Dominion
