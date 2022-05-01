Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

Apr 30, 2022 at 05:51 PM
The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionCollege
Trevon BradfordWROregon State
Leddie BrownRBWest Virginia
Erik KrommenhoekTESouthern California
Raheem LayneSIndiana
Tyreek Maddox-WilliamsLBRutgers
Kevin Marks Jr.RBBuffalo
James McCourtKIllinois
Brandon PetersQBIllinois
Brandon SebastianCBBoston College
Ty ShelbyOLBLouisiana-Monroe
Stone SmarttTEOld Dominion
Skyler ThomasSLiberty
Andrew TrainerTWilliam & Mary
Isaac WeaverCOld Dominion

