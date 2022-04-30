Three Takeaways: Zion Johnson Talks Joining the Bolts, Path to Becoming a First-Round Pick

On the field, Johnson has been able to showcase his versatility by lining up at guard, center, and tackle throughout his collegiate career that started at Davidson before transferring to Boston College. Off the field, Johnson is versatile in the field of computer science. While at Boston College, Johnson studied computer science and eventually got his master's degree in cybersecurity. Johnson discussed his background studying computer science.

"So, I graduated in 2020 from Boston College, my undergrad in computer science," Johnson said. "When I decided to go back, a part of that was seeing what program I wanted to get into. In the Woods College [of Advancing Studies], the one program that made sense for me was cybersecurity. It kind of meshed well with computer science to where I could kind of go into more of the hacking routes and take some classes that others weren't able to because of my background. It ended up being a really fun topic and something that I'm glad I ended up majoring in."

Johnson even talked about how he spent time building his own computers and still does computer programming in his spare time. Johnson explained how learning different programming languages translates over to learning new terms as he joins a new offense in L.A.