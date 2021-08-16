Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

TBTItle2
Tyron Johnson: Proving the Doubters Wrong
From the undrafted mentality to where he gets his nickname, here's more from T Billy.
By Hayley Elwood Aug 16, 2021

We're continuing our series of checking in with Chargers players ahead of the 2021 season.

Our next conversation features wide receiver Tyron Johnson.

More commonly known as T Billy, Johnson looks to build off his impressive 2020 campaign where he led all pass catchers with four receptions of 50-plus yards.

Here's more from Johnson on his underdog mentality, Justin Herbert, and oh yeah, where the nickname T Billy comes from.

Welcome back! You were having such a stellar camp and then you got a little banged up. What was the process like of having to wait it out and take a little time to get back?

Tyron Johnson: I'm feeling good! It's good. It wasn't a rush, really. It's still early. We didn't want to jump out too quickly so the best thing I had on my side was time. I had time to sit out and miss, but it feels good to be back out here.

How's camp been going since coming back?

Johnson: It's been great. Just working everyday, getting up and trying to make something happen.

What's it been like being back out here in front of fans who were missing last year?

Johnson: It's energizing for sure. Instead of last year coming out here flat with nobody and not hearing anything is really demoralizing. But having fans is that extra boost and extra energy that we need to win games.  

You've been putting on a show out here for them!

Johnson: I feel like that's my obligation! When I wake up I think I'm gonna make a play today. I'm gonna make something special happen. I try to wake up every day with that mindset of doing something nobody else does.

What was the biggest difference for you last year in terms of being available, but making plays?

Johnson: Last year, I felt like I was hungry. I was fighting for my life to make this team I felt like. So now it's, 'We know you can make plays, what else can you do?' That's where I'm at right now. Taking another jump from last year. I did this, what can I do better?

How did the time that you spent with Justin Herbert last year in camp help you?

Johnson: It helped both of us. Tyrod [Taylor] was the starter, so the reps I got were with Herbert. We had the connection way before he got the No. 1 job and way before I got activated. So when he threw the ball to me, it was something that had been going on but nobody saw because we were the 2s. We built chemistry and by the time I got in the game, it was just money.

What's the most impressive thing about Herbert?

Johnson: Seeing how far he came from where he started. Seeing him coming in, then seeing him get called into a game where he really wasn't supposed to play and go out there and play like he did? I was amazed after that! I knew what he could do from in practice, I was just waiting for that moment. When he got in and he did what he did? I was like, that guy can play!

What's the key to getting separation downfield?

Johnson: Closing the cushion between you and the defender. Once you pass him, put your head down and get into another gear so he can't catch up. But also, just having a guy who can sling it that far! That helps. A guy that can get me the ball 60- or 70-yards down field, that's a fast guy's dream, a quarterback that can get it there.

What excites you most about the preseason?

Johnson: Just getting to play against someone else. You get OTAs and then you get to camp, and you're going against your guys every day. When it's time to go against somebody else, it's a whole different feeling and it brings out a whole different type of player in everybody.

What's a fun fact about you?

Johnson: A lot of people don't know this, I scored on my first touch at every level of my career. At two different colleges, too. I didn't know this, but my friends called me and told me I did it. That's gotta be like my favorite personal record.

Who was your favorite player growing up?

Johnson: A tough one! I liked a lot of players growing up. I'm gonna start with Randy Moss, TO [Terrell Owens], Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne. That group of guys made me wanna be a dog receiver. Steve Smith. It's never one set guy, I just liked a lot of people's games.

You think you take a little from those guys?

Johnson: I try to take a little but I'm me. I'm T Billy. But from the greats, I add a little piece to my game.

Where does T Billy come from?

Johnson: That's me! It's what people called me when I was young. My last name was Billy before it was Johnson, so I had two first names in 'Tyron Billy' and my elementary school teachers just called me Billy. All my life, people never called me Tyron or TJ, when I [added] Johnson. But since elementary, I've been called Billy and then in high school it was T Billy from there. 

Is that more comfortable for you?

T Billy: You're gonna naturally adapt to it. If you've been around me or people I've been around, you're naturally gonna call me T Billy before you even know my real name.

What was your favorite play last season?

T Billy: It had to be against Atlanta. I had the deep out route, cover two to set up the game winning field goal. Badge [Michael Badgley] lined up to kick it. I got the game ball, offensive player of the game. That was just one of my favorite plays just to do something other than a deep route and show I can do other stuff. On top of it, it was big. Being undrafted to having to check in the game and help win it for the team.

Lastly, knowing where you came from, being undrafted, do you still have that hunger in camp this year?

T Billy: It's the same hunger [as] being undrafted. I wake up and say every team passed on me seven times. They're crazy! When I walk out here, I'm proving everyone wrong, all the doubters wrong. I believe in myself always. It's a great feeling to be out here. I'm grateful for the opportunity.

back to top

Related Content

news

Chargers Sign Matt Overton

The Los Angeles Chargers signed long snapper Matt Overton.
news

Ian Rapoport on How the NFL Views 'Rock Star' Derwin James

"If he stays healthy, you're looking at Defensive Player of the Year kind of talent."
news

NFL.com Rank Chargers Among Top Offenses in League

Adam Schein ranked the NFL's top nine offenses heading into the 2021 season.
news

Chargers Release Three Players 

The Los Angeles Chargers released WR Michael Bandy, P Lachlan Edwards and K Alex Kessman.

From Our Partners

news

Chargers Sign Matt Overton

The Los Angeles Chargers signed long snapper Matt Overton.
news

Chargers Release Three Players 

The Los Angeles Chargers released WR Michael Bandy, P Lachlan Edwards and K Alex Kessman.
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Take Down Rams

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 13-6, win over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Preseason Victory Over the Rams

Hear what the Bolts had to say after the 13-6 victory over the Rams.
news

10 Insights: What You Need to Know Ahead of Chargers vs. Rams

Asante Samuel Jr. is one of several rookies making their NFL debut on Saturday night.
video

Jerry O'Connell Joins Chargers Weekly

Chris Hayre is joined by NFL Media national insider Ian Rapoport (0:11), actor and Chargers fan Jerry O'Connell (9:01), NFL insider Adam Caplan (28:53), and ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler (41:46) from Chargers training camp.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 12

Take a look at some of the best photos from the twelfth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' first preseason game of 2021 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:00pm PT.
video

Chargers Fans Happy to Be Back at SoFi for Fan Fest Practice

The Bolt Fam took over SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chargers hold one of their Training Camp practices in front of fans as the team gears up for their first preseason game against the Rams on Saturday.
news

The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies

"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Chris Okoye and KJ Sails

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 8

Take a look at some of the best photos from the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Chargers Gaming Tournaments Coming Soon

Esports Entertainment Group is the Chargers' official esports tournament platform provider. Esports Entertainment Group will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Click here to register here to learn more about upcoming tournaments!
video

Between 2 Kegs: Jalen Guyton vs. Shawne Merriman

On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 5

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
Latest News
Advertising