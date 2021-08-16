Tyron Johnson: Proving the Doubters Wrong

What was the biggest difference for you last year in terms of being available, but making plays?

Johnson: Last year, I felt like I was hungry. I was fighting for my life to make this team I felt like. So now it's, 'We know you can make plays, what else can you do?' That's where I'm at right now. Taking another jump from last year. I did this, what can I do better?

How did the time that you spent with Justin Herbert last year in camp help you?

Johnson: It helped both of us. Tyrod [Taylor] was the starter, so the reps I got were with Herbert. We had the connection way before he got the No. 1 job and way before I got activated. So when he threw the ball to me, it was something that had been going on but nobody saw because we were the 2s. We built chemistry and by the time I got in the game, it was just money.

What's the most impressive thing about Herbert?