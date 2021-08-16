Tyron Johnson: Proving the Doubters Wrong

We're continuing our series of checking in with Chargers players ahead of the 2021 season.
Our next conversation features wide receiver Tyron Johnson.
More commonly known as T Billy, Johnson looks to build off his impressive 2020 campaign where he led all pass catchers with four receptions of 50-plus yards.
Here's more from Johnson on his underdog mentality, Justin Herbert, and oh yeah, where the nickname T Billy comes from.
Welcome back! You were having such a stellar camp and then you got a little banged up. What was the process like of having to wait it out and take a little time to get back?
Tyron Johnson: I'm feeling good! It's good. It wasn't a rush, really. It's still early. We didn't want to jump out too quickly so the best thing I had on my side was time. I had time to sit out and miss, but it feels good to be back out here.
How's camp been going since coming back?
Johnson: It's been great. Just working everyday, getting up and trying to make something happen.
What's it been like being back out here in front of fans who were missing last year?
Johnson: It's energizing for sure. Instead of last year coming out here flat with nobody and not hearing anything is really demoralizing. But having fans is that extra boost and extra energy that we need to win games.
You've been putting on a show out here for them!
Johnson: I feel like that's my obligation! When I wake up I think I'm gonna make a play today. I'm gonna make something special happen. I try to wake up every day with that mindset of doing something nobody else does.