Top 10 Quotes from Day 14 of Training Camp

1. Brandon Staley on keeping three quarterbacks on the active roster:

"I think it's too early to say that. I know that I'm glad that we have all three. Both [QB] Chase [Daniel] and [QB] Easton [Stick] played well the other night. I know that they make us better in practice. From my experience in the league and understanding quarterbacks in general, I know that all three of those guys are assets to our football team, the top three guys. With Easton, every time that he goes out there, it's such an important experience for him, when you take into consideration that last year really didn't happen for him. He's still a really young player, so every time that he goes out there, there's something that he is learning that's helping his game out. We're really fortunate to have Chase, someone that's familiar with this offense, someone that can operate at a high level, someone that really knows the game, knows the league, and someone that can really be a great resource for Easton, Justin [Herbert] and [Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach] Shane [Day]. That's an important part of being a backup in this league. I think Chase has been outstanding in that role so far."