Five Players Who Stood Out in the Chargers' Preseason Opener

Rookie wide receiver Joshua Palmer has looked the part over the last two weeks at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. He wasted no time making his mark in his first NFL game.

Palmer caught four passes on the opening drive and finished the game with a team-high six catches for 36 yards.

"I had a lot of fun," Palmer said. "The beauty about the game is you don't know what's going to happen. So, when the balls just kept coming, I just kept trying to make the most of it and make my plays.