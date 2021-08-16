Ian Rapoport on How the NFL Views 'Rock Star' Derwin James

Highlights from the conversation with Rapoport are below:

How people around the NFL view All-Pro safety Derwin James

"Let's assume – knock on wood – that he is healthy. If that is the case, and first of all, [it] sounds like he's been as explosive this camp as he's been ever since he's been on the field, so that is really good. He is a rock star. … He's a safety and we don't spend a lot of time talking about safeties, we really don't. Unless it's Jamal Adams and his contract situation, we in the media don't spend [time] like, 'Hey, let's break down the safety position.'

"Derwin is a little different because he's one of those guys, sort of like [Rams DT] Aaron Donald where it almost doesn't matter what position he plays. … His status among the upper-echelon of defensive players is entrenched even though the sample size is so small because he's so dynamic and disruptive. I was talking to Staley just a couple minutes ago. I'm like, 'Where's Derwin going to play?' He's like, 'Everywhere.' Everywhere, which is incredible. And that's a real weapon. If he stays healthy, you're looking at Defensive Player of the Year kind of talent."

On if the Chargers can grab a wild card spot or challenge the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021

"I don't see why not. I mean, talent wise, if you think about the way the Chargers are set up, and I'm not saying they're going to go win 12 games this year. I think it's actually possible, but I'm not saying they're definitely going to. Look at the foundation. You got a franchise quarterback. You got a left tackle who's played zero snaps, I get it, but should be very good. And you know, you could search your life for a quarterback and then the rest of your life for a left tackle. There's been times when the Chargers have not had one and it has been tough. You got that.