Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Four Key Position Battles in the Chargers' Preseason Finale at Seattle

Aug 27, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
CW_KeyPositionBattles

Six media voices who cover the team joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to discuss top performers from training camp and key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts. Full video episodes are available on Chargers.com and the team's official YouTube channel.

This week's "mega roundtable" includes: The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez (:10). Later, it's the voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy (26:55).

Four key position battles this Saturday

Running back

Matt "Money" Smith: "I think if [Darius] Bradwell shows out on Saturday, I could totally see it being [Larry] Rountree, [Joshua] Kelley, and Bradwell behind Ekeler because I think they're going to keep [Gabe] Nabers. He's a good blocker. He's a true fullback. When you've got five in that room, I could see Bradwell getting some carries, and much like Ekeler did in 2017 when he showed out on special teams and showed out in that San Francisco game ended up making the 53. I could see that being something that comes to fruition."

Wide receiver

Daniel Popper: "Wide receiver. The back-end of this depth chart is, to me, the most heated battle heading into this final preseason game. ... Who wins those final two spots? I'll be watching closely to see who performs in this game. Obviously special teams is going to be a big factor. Who can provide some flex as a kick returner/punt returner, even a gunner potentially. So, that's a battle that I'll be watching heading into this preseason game.

Joe Reedy: "Bottom of the wide receiver group. Do they keep five or do they keep six? Conventional wisdom would say six, but that bottom is an interesting group. I think K.J. Hill is in a little bit of a battle. Jason Moore. Tyron Johnson. How much do they play? Can they separate themselves?"

Kicker

Gilbert Manzano: "This final game in Seattle to give you some storyline: People are tired of preseason games. They want to move on to the regular season. Get excited about Tristan [Vizcaino] and Michael Badgley going at it in Seattle. That's what I'm going to be watching for in the preseason finale Saturday night."

Jeff Miller: "It's going to be interesting to see what they do, and it'll be interesting in this game if they both get chances, how they do. Badgley made a 50 yarder last week, so if Vizcaino can get in there and counter punch, we'll see."

Quarterback

Fernando Ramirez: "I'm going to go Chase Daniel vs. Easton Stick. ... I'm going to be interested to see how they go this weekend. I think it's going to be Chase goes first and then Easton goes second. Who doesn't like a good quarterback controversy and quarterback battle? So, I'm going to have to go with both of them."

Listen to the full podcast for more on each position battle. Among the other topics: a key takeaway from training camp and best performances by both a rookie and non-rookie.

Related Links

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez: Justin Herbert 'Doesn't Even Realize How Good He Is'

"He's got every club in the bag. He's got every throw in the bag and he's still learning."
news

Ian Rapoport on How the NFL Views 'Rock Star' Derwin James

"If he stays healthy, you're looking at Defensive Player of the Year kind of talent."
news

Peter King Predicts a Big 2021 Season From This Chargers Player

"Every camp I go to I do an X-factor player. He's my X-factor player for this team."
news

What 'Second Quarterback' Corey Linsley Brings to the Chargers Offense

"It's a critical spot on your football team that center position, and he has all those tangible and intangibles that we love in that position."
news

What Derwin James' Return Means to Chargers-Chiefs Rivalry

"There's been one defender who I've seen cover Travis Kelce effectively snap to snap. That player is Derwin James."
news

Could the AFC West Be the NFL's Most Competitive Division?

The Athletic's Tashan Reed joins "Chargers Weekly" to discuss the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason and a competitive AFC West.
news

Why Austin Ekeler Could 'Be a Top Two or Three' Fantasy Running Back in 2021

Only three running backs have more receptions than Ekeler since 2017.
news

Eyes on the Offensive Line Entering Training Camp

The Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller joined "Chargers Weekly" to recap minicamp and share top storylines ahead of training camp.
news

Why the Chargers' New Defense Could Be 'a Big Boon' for Joey Bosa

"There isn't a better all-around defensive end in the league. There just isn't."
news

Which Day 3 Chargers Rookie Will Make the Biggest Impact?

Chargers radio analyst and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly."
news

Chris Harris Jr.'s Potential Impact in Chargers' New Defensive Scheme

"I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that Chris Harris is the best slot defender in NFL history."

From Our Partners

news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 15

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifteenth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Chargers signed OLB Davin Bellamy and released QB KJ Costello and TE Matt Seybert.
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies

"I thought that they played well the other night. I really like where that class is."
news

Chargers Sign Matt Overton

The Los Angeles Chargers signed long snapper Matt Overton.
news

Chargers Release Three Players 

The Los Angeles Chargers released WR Michael Bandy, P Lachlan Edwards and K Alex Kessman.
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Take Down Rams

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 13-6, win over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Preseason Victory Over the Rams

Hear what the Bolts had to say after the 13-6 victory over the Rams.
news

10 Insights: What You Need to Know Ahead of Chargers vs. Rams

Asante Samuel Jr. is one of several rookies making their NFL debut on Saturday night.
video

Jerry O'Connell Joins Chargers Weekly

Chris Hayre is joined by NFL Media national insider Ian Rapoport (0:11), actor and Chargers fan Jerry O'Connell (9:01), NFL insider Adam Caplan (28:53), and ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler (41:46) from Chargers training camp.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 12

Take a look at some of the best photos from the twelfth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' first preseason game of 2021 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:00pm PT.
video

Chargers Fans Happy to Be Back at SoFi for Fan Fest Practice

The Bolt Fam took over SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chargers hold one of their Training Camp practices in front of fans as the team gears up for their first preseason game against the Rams on Saturday.
news

The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies

"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Chris Okoye and KJ Sails

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 8

Take a look at some of the best photos from the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Chargers Gaming Tournaments Coming Soon

Esports Entertainment Group is the Chargers' official esports tournament platform provider. Esports Entertainment Group will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Click here to register here to learn more about upcoming tournaments!
video

Between 2 Kegs: Jalen Guyton vs. Shawne Merriman

On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
Latest News
Advertising