Four Key Position Battles in the Chargers' Preseason Finale at Seattle

Four key position battles this Saturday

Running back

Matt "Money" Smith: "I think if [Darius] Bradwell shows out on Saturday, I could totally see it being [Larry] Rountree, [Joshua] Kelley, and Bradwell behind Ekeler because I think they're going to keep [Gabe] Nabers. He's a good blocker. He's a true fullback. When you've got five in that room, I could see Bradwell getting some carries, and much like Ekeler did in 2017 when he showed out on special teams and showed out in that San Francisco game ended up making the 53. I could see that being something that comes to fruition."

Wide receiver

Daniel Popper: "Wide receiver. The back-end of this depth chart is, to me, the most heated battle heading into this final preseason game. ... Who wins those final two spots? I'll be watching closely to see who performs in this game. Obviously special teams is going to be a big factor. Who can provide some flex as a kick returner/punt returner, even a gunner potentially. So, that's a battle that I'll be watching heading into this preseason game.

Joe Reedy: "Bottom of the wide receiver group. Do they keep five or do they keep six? Conventional wisdom would say six, but that bottom is an interesting group. I think K.J. Hill is in a little bit of a battle. Jason Moore. Tyron Johnson. How much do they play? Can they separate themselves?"

Kicker

Gilbert Manzano: "This final game in Seattle to give you some storyline: People are tired of preseason games. They want to move on to the regular season. Get excited about Tristan [Vizcaino] and Michael Badgley going at it in Seattle. That's what I'm going to be watching for in the preseason finale Saturday night."

Jeff Miller: "It's going to be interesting to see what they do, and it'll be interesting in this game if they both get chances, how they do. Badgley made a 50 yarder last week, so if Vizcaino can get in there and counter punch, we'll see."

Quarterback

Fernando Ramirez: "I'm going to go Chase Daniel vs. Easton Stick. ... I'm going to be interested to see how they go this weekend. I think it's going to be Chase goes first and then Easton goes second. Who doesn't like a good quarterback controversy and quarterback battle? So, I'm going to have to go with both of them."