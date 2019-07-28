Five Takeaways from Day 4 of Chargers Camp: Joey Bosa Focusing on the Present

One of the biggest battles during training camp and throughout the preseason will be who earns the starting free safety spot. Jaylen Watkins, Nasir Adderley and Rayshawn Jenkins are all in the mix.

As for Jenkins, he finished the 2018 postseason starting at the spot in the team's two playoff games. But, his road to that position started with changing his body.

"Rayshawn was a guy that we didn't really know what to do as far as position-wise with him," Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley reflected. "He played strong safety when we first drafted him, and he was about 215 (pounds) or so. Then we thought maybe he's our dime linebacker here. Then he got up to 218, and 220. Then at the end of the season he played free safety and he was a little heavy. But now, we locked him into free safety and now his weight is around 200. I think it's been good for him, that transition. He's kind of locked into, 'Here's my position. Here's what I'm competing for.' And he's really changed his body in a good way, and his explosiveness. Give him credit on that."

"Since I've been here, I've probably dropped about 15-16 pounds," Jenkins said. "I had to trim (down). I came in, in my opinion, a little overweight and I felt like that limited me on the field."

Jenkins admitted he was heavier during his rookie season to complement the strong safety position. But he changed his diet and is eating cleaner, both courtesy of mimicking Adrian Phillips' eating habits as well as better food at the facility.