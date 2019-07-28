Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Five Takeaways from Day 4 of Chargers Camp: Joey Bosa Focusing on the Present

Jul 28, 2019 at 03:07 PM
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

Here are five takeaways from Day 4 of Chargers training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex:

Gus Bradley Recaps Day 4

Day 4 of training camp was the second padded practice for the Bolts. It may not be the "dog days" of camp quite yet, but it is the time of the summer where the coaching staff starts to assess the team without being physically involved.

Just ask Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley.

Bradley opened his presser on Sunday by talking about a period in practice that put the onus on the players. Now that the team's more than halfway through their first week of camp, he mentioned how periods like that are good for both the newest members of the team, as well as the savvy veterans.

"We had our first, big situational football (period) where coaches were off the field," Bradley described. "We had a little move the ball and red zone activity. That was good. I think it's always at this time, where you get three or four practices in, for the coaches to get off the field and see how (the players) operate with no coaching taking place. Especially for those younger players. It's one of those things where you go back and forth. We're seeing some young guys making plays. Our older guys' recall is pretty good. So we just have to keep adding to it."

Bosa Looking Forward, Not Back

Yesterday, Derwin James Jr. hit the reset on his 2018 season. And on Sunday, it was a similar sentiment from defensive end Joey Bosa

Having sustained a foot injury that kept him sidelined for nine games last season, Bosa, now healthy, admitted after the team's fourth training camp practice that he's solely focused on the present. This means he's paying no mind to watching his tape from 2018.

"I don't like watching film from last year," Bosa said. "It was not me. I don't have the same power or same strength. It's not excuses, it is what it is. It's a fresh slate this year and I kind of want to put that behind me, what happened last year. I'm in a much better place right now, knock on wood, and I hope I continue to stay healthy. I just want to keep improving."

Bosa also said that his injury gave him more of an appreciation of being healthy and on the field. The road to getting back to where he was may have been tough, but he knows he "exceeded it."

Rayshawn Jenkins' Physical Transformation

One of the biggest battles during training camp and throughout the preseason will be who earns the starting free safety spot. Jaylen Watkins, Nasir Adderley and Rayshawn Jenkins are all in the mix.

As for Jenkins, he finished the 2018 postseason starting at the spot in the team's two playoff games. But, his road to that position started with changing his body.

"Rayshawn was a guy that we didn't really know what to do as far as position-wise with him," Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley reflected. "He played strong safety when we first drafted him, and he was about 215 (pounds) or so. Then we thought maybe he's our dime linebacker here. Then he got up to 218, and 220. Then at the end of the season he played free safety and he was a little heavy. But now, we locked him into free safety and now his weight is around 200. I think it's been good for him, that transition. He's kind of locked into, 'Here's my position. Here's what I'm competing for.' And he's really changed his body in a good way, and his explosiveness. Give him credit on that."

"Since I've been here, I've probably dropped about 15-16 pounds," Jenkins said. "I had to trim (down). I came in, in my opinion, a little overweight and I felt like that limited me on the field."

Jenkins admitted he was heavier during his rookie season to complement the strong safety position. But he changed his diet and is eating cleaner, both courtesy of mimicking Adrian Phillips' eating habits as well as better food at the facility.

Now that he's playing free, he feels his current body type is best suited for success at that role.

Springs' Picks

Defensive back Arrion Springs spent the last couple weeks of the 2018 season on the Chargers' practice squad. After signing a reserve/future contract January, the former Oregon Duck is in his first full training camp with the Bolts.

No. 39 made a couple notable plays on Sunday, specifically in one-on-ones. He had two picks in that period as well as another pass breakup.

There are two more practices before the Bolts take their first break on Wednesday, so it'll be interesting to see who else makes plays now that the pads are on.

Transaction Notes

Before camp started on Sunday, the Bolts announced a couple roster moves to the receiving corps. They waived/injured wide receivers Dylan Cantrell and Fred Trevillion and in a subsequent move, signed wideouts Jordan Smallwood and Malachi Dupre.

