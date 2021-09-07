Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen Talk 'Explosive Playmakers' on Washington Football Team

Like Washington, the Bolts also have a lethal pass rusher. Outside linebacker, Joey Bosa talked about what he's seen from Chase Young as he heads into his second year for Washington.

"He was a very nice kid, Bosa said. "It was great to get to meet him. He's obviously one hell of a player, a freak athlete. He had a great rookie season. I definitely heard his name a lot last year. It's a testament to Coach Johnson, what he teaches and how we do things at Ohio State. He's a great player. I'm excited to see the matchup again with [T] Rashawn [Slater] and him."

Even though Slater has yet to play an NFL regular season game, the rookie already has experience blocking Young during his time at Northwestern. Bosa talked about how he can help Slater prepare for his first NFL battle against Young.