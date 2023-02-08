Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Offense: 3 Strong 2022 Stats & 2 to Improve in 2023

Feb 08, 2023 at 11:53 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Off32

The Chargers offense will look different than what we saw a year ago.

The play caller is new, as the Bolts landed Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator last week.

The 34-year-old Moore said he plans on implementing a few new scheme wrinkles while also sticking with what the current group of players, including quarterback Justin Herbert, does best.

"This thing, we're going to do it together," Moore said. "This isn't just dropping a playbook down from Dallas and say, 'You learn this and we'll do this.'

"There's so much good stuff that is going on here," Moore added.

The 2022 Bolts offense showcased plenty of strong moments, but also had its lulls at times, too.

Here's a look back at the 2022 offense … and ahead to the 2023 version.

3 Strong Offensive Stats in 2022:

1. Herbert's passing yards

This is a simple stat, as Herbert finished second in the league with 4,739 passing yards.

But it's a testament to the season the quarterback had, whether it was dealing with his own rib injury or having his skill position players in and out of the starting lineup on a seemingly weekly basis.

Despite all that, plus injuries along the offensive line, Herbert still took a step forward and had perhaps his best season in Year 3 as a starter.

And there's still plenty of promise and potential that remains for him, especially now that Moore (a former quarterback) is on board.

Herbert now has the most passing yards through a quarterback's first three NFL seasons. Expect those numbers to continue to rise, along with other facets of his game, too.

2. Sack percentage allowed

The Chargers gave up 40 sacks this season, which ranks 15th in the league. But their sack percentage allowed was only at 5.49 percent, which was the sixth-best total in the NFL.

Why the disparity?

The Bolts dropped back to pass a whopping 807 times in 2022, which was the second-highest total in the league. So while other teams allowed less sacks, they sometimes had a higher sack percentage given the fewer number of dropbacks.

The Chargers started six different combinations along the offense line due to injuries in 2022, with guards Matt Feiler and Zion Johnson being the only linemen to play all 17 games.

Corey Linsley was the star of this group, as he didn't allow a sack and was credited with allowing just one hit on Herbert all season.

3. Limited turnovers

The Chargers did a solid job of holding onto the ball in 2022, finishing with the fifth-fewest turnovers at 19.

That was the fewest amount in the AFC West and the second fewest in the AFC.

Herbert threw just 10 interceptions all season (tied for the seventh fewest) and the Bolts lost nine fumbles.

The game-by-game turnover margin was (unsurprisingly) a strong predictor of whether or not the Bolts would win or lose.

Over the course of this 17-game season, the Chargers won the turnover battle in seven games, going 6-1.

In the four games the Bolts lost turnover battle, they were 1-3. And in the six games it was even, the Chargers were 3-3.

Top Shots 2022: Best of Justin Herbert

Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2022 campaign

230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_001
1 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_002
2 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_003
3 / 108
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_004
4 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_005
5 / 108
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_006
6 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_007
7 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_008
8 / 108
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_009
9 / 108
(John McGillen/NFL)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_010
10 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_011
11 / 108
(John McGillen/NFL)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_012
12 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_013
13 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_014
14 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_015
15 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_016
16 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_017
17 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_018
18 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_019
19 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_020
20 / 108
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_021
21 / 108
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_022
22 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_023
23 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_024
24 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_025
25 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_026
26 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_027
27 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_028
28 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_029
29 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_030
30 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_031
31 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_032
32 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_033
33 / 108
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_034
34 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_035
35 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_036
36 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_037
37 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_038
38 / 108
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_039
39 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_040
40 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_041
41 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_042
42 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_043
43 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_044
44 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_045
45 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_046
46 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_047
47 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_048
48 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_049
49 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_050
50 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_051
51 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_052
52 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_053
53 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_054
54 / 108
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_055
55 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_056
56 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_057
57 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_058
58 / 108
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_059
59 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_060
60 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_061
61 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_062
62 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_063
63 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_064
64 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_065
65 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_066
66 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_067
67 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_068
68 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_069
69 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_070
70 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_071
71 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_072
72 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_073
73 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_074
74 / 108
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_075
75 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_076
76 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_077
77 / 108
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_078
78 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_079
79 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_080
80 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_081
81 / 108
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_082
82 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_083
83 / 108
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_084
84 / 108
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_085
85 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_086
86 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_087
87 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_088
88 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_089
89 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_090
90 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_091
91 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_092
92 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_093
93 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_094
94 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_095
95 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_096
96 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_097
97 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_098
98 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_099
99 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_100
100 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_101
101 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_102
102 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_103
103 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_104
104 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_105
105 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_106
106 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_107
107 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_108
108 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2 Stats That Need to Improve in 2023:

1. The running game

Let's offer a blanket statement and say that the entire rushing attack needs to improve from the 2022 performance.

According to PFF, the Bolts had an overall rushing grade of 77.9, which raked 23rd in the league. And the Chargers rushing EPA/play was 19th at minus 0.078.

But deeper look at other numbers show a unit that struggled with consistency.

The Chargers ranked 30th in both yards per game (89.6) and yards per carry (3.77), and were 29th in explosive plays with only 37.

The Bolts were also 31st with 395 rushing yards before contact and were 27th overall with just 91 first downs gained on the ground.

One of Moore's biggest tasks will be to improve this aspect of the offense.

2. Red-zone offense

The Bolts offense was a middle-of-the-pack unit when it came to red-zone touchdowns in 2022.

Overall, the group finished 17th with a touchdown percentage of 54.10, nearly a 10-point difference from the season before.

And it wasn't as if the Chargers couldn't get to the red zone. They did that plenty, as their 201 plays inside the 20-yard line were tied for the third-most in the league.

The Bolts just had a tough time finding the end zone on a consistent basis this past season.

Let's hope Moore can change that around. His recent track record is strong as Dallas had the NFL's No. 1 red-zone offense in 2022 at 71.43 percent.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Mailbag: Fan Questions About New Chargers OC Kellen Moore

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions about new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

news

Here are the Prospects Invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that 319 college football prospects have been invited to the 2023 Combine in Indianapolis

news

2022 Chargers Position Recap: Safeties

Derwin James, Jr., led the way for this group once again with Pro Bowl honors, but others stepped up in his absence late in the season

news

2022 Chargers Position Recap: Cornerbacks

One of the defenses's most consistent units, this group performed well nearly all season and saw a big second half from Michael Davis

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising