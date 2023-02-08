Chargers Offense: 3 Strong 2022 Stats & 2 to Improve in 2023

3 Strong Offensive Stats in 2022:

1. Herbert's passing yards

This is a simple stat, as Herbert finished second in the league with 4,739 passing yards.

But it's a testament to the season the quarterback had, whether it was dealing with his own rib injury or having his skill position players in and out of the starting lineup on a seemingly weekly basis.

Despite all that, plus injuries along the offensive line, Herbert still took a step forward and had perhaps his best season in Year 3 as a starter.

And there's still plenty of promise and potential that remains for him, especially now that Moore (a former quarterback) is on board.

Herbert now has the most passing yards through a quarterback's first three NFL seasons. Expect those numbers to continue to rise, along with other facets of his game, too.

2. Sack percentage allowed

The Chargers gave up 40 sacks this season, which ranks 15th in the league. But their sack percentage allowed was only at 5.49 percent, which was the sixth-best total in the NFL.

Why the disparity?

The Bolts dropped back to pass a whopping 807 times in 2022, which was the second-highest total in the league. So while other teams allowed less sacks, they sometimes had a higher sack percentage given the fewer number of dropbacks.

The Chargers started six different combinations along the offense line due to injuries in 2022, with guards Matt Feiler and Zion Johnson being the only linemen to play all 17 games.

Corey Linsley was the star of this group, as he didn't allow a sack and was credited with allowing just one hit on Herbert all season.

3. Limited turnovers

The Chargers did a solid job of holding onto the ball in 2022, finishing with the fifth-fewest turnovers at 19.

That was the fewest amount in the AFC West and the second fewest in the AFC.

Herbert threw just 10 interceptions all season (tied for the seventh fewest) and the Bolts lost nine fumbles.

The game-by-game turnover margin was (unsurprisingly) a strong predictor of whether or not the Bolts would win or lose.

Over the course of this 17-game season, the Chargers won the turnover battle in seven games, going 6-1.