Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ben Mason

Mason, originally a fifth-round selection (184th overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL Draft, joins the Chargers after having spent portions of the last three seasons with the Ravens (2021-23), contributing on both the active roster and practice squad. After participating in training camp with Baltimore as a rookie in 2021, Mason joined the practice squads of the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, before returning to the Ravens in 2022. Mason made his NFL debut in the Baltimore's 2023 season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he primarily contributed on special teams.

A native of Newtown, Conn., Mason appeared in 45 career games over four seasons at the University of Michigan (2017-20), contributing both in the backfield and at tight end for the Wolverines, as well as along the defensive front. Over his four seasons of action in Ann Arbor, Mason totaled 87 yards on 37 carries (2.4 avg.) in short-yardage situations, finding the end zone on nine occasions on the ground, adding three receptions for 32 yards (10.7 avg.) and one receiving score. Prior to arriving at Michigan, Mason was named the Connecticut Gatorade Football Player of the Year after totaling over 900 yards from scrimmage and 14 scrimmage touchdowns, along with 63 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles defensively.