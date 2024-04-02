 Skip to main content
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ben Mason

Apr 02, 2024 at 02:35 PM
Chargers Communications
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end/fullback Ben Mason.

Mason, originally a fifth-round selection (184th overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL Draft, joins the Chargers after having spent portions of the last three seasons with the Ravens (2021-23), contributing on both the active roster and practice squad. After participating in training camp with Baltimore as a rookie in 2021, Mason joined the practice squads of the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, before returning to the Ravens in 2022. Mason made his NFL debut in the Baltimore's 2023 season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he primarily contributed on special teams.

A native of Newtown, Conn., Mason appeared in 45 career games over four seasons at the University of Michigan (2017-20), contributing both in the backfield and at tight end for the Wolverines, as well as along the defensive front. Over his four seasons of action in Ann Arbor, Mason totaled 87 yards on 37 carries (2.4 avg.) in short-yardage situations, finding the end zone on nine occasions on the ground, adding three receptions for 32 yards (10.7 avg.) and one receiving score. Prior to arriving at Michigan, Mason was named the Connecticut Gatorade Football Player of the Year after totaling over 900 yards from scrimmage and 14 scrimmage touchdowns, along with 63 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles defensively.

Best Photos of Ben Mason

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end/fullback Ben Mason.

Baltimore Ravens fullback Ben Mason (38) and tight end Charlie Kolar work out during the team's NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 / 12

Baltimore Ravens fullback Ben Mason (38) and tight end Charlie Kolar work out during the team's NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens fullback Ben Mason (38) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
2 / 12

Baltimore Ravens fullback Ben Mason (38) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens fullback Ben Mason (38) in action during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
3 / 12

Baltimore Ravens fullback Ben Mason (38) in action during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Ben Mason (38) runs with the ball as Washington Football Team defenders Jalen Jelks (57), Troy Apke (30), and Nigel Warrior (39) move in during a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
4 / 12

Baltimore Ravens tight end Ben Mason (38) runs with the ball as Washington Football Team defenders Jalen Jelks (57), Troy Apke (30), and Nigel Warrior (39) move in during a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens fullback Ben Mason (38) takes to the field before an preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
5 / 12

Baltimore Ravens fullback Ben Mason (38) takes to the field before an preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens Ben Mason works out during the team's NFL football training camp practice at M&T Stadium, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
6 / 12

Baltimore Ravens Ben Mason works out during the team's NFL football training camp practice at M&T Stadium, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens' Ben Mason works on a drill during the team's NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
7 / 12

Baltimore Ravens' Ben Mason works on a drill during the team's NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Ben Mason (38) runs with the ball during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
8 / 12

Baltimore Ravens tight end Ben Mason (38) runs with the ball during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens fullback Ben Mason (38) covers a kick during an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
9 / 12

Baltimore Ravens fullback Ben Mason (38) covers a kick during an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens fullback Ben Mason (38) works out during the team's NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
10 / 12

Baltimore Ravens fullback Ben Mason (38) works out during the team's NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens fullback Ben Mason (38) works out during the team's NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
11 / 12

Baltimore Ravens fullback Ben Mason (38) works out during the team's NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens Ben Mason works out during the team's NFL football training camp practice at M&T Stadium, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
12 / 12

Baltimore Ravens Ben Mason works out during the team's NFL football training camp practice at M&T Stadium, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
