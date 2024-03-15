 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Transactions

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

Mar 14, 2024 at 08:35 PM
Chargers Communications
240314_KeenanPR

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).

"What Keenan Allen has meant to the Chargers for more than a decade cannot adequately be expressed through mere words," said President of Football Operations John Spanos. "Keenan's impact lives in the hearts of our fans, in the communities which he has served and amongst the countless teammates who have formed a brotherhood with him. There will only be one Keenan Allen, and we cannot thank him enough for the contributions he has made to our organization both on and off the field."

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, including five consecutive from 2017-21, Allen holds franchise records in receptions (904) and receiving yards (10,530) among wide receivers. He surpassed 900 career receptions faster than any player in NFL history, doing so this past season in his 139th career game.

Along with his six 1,000-yard receiving seasons, he recorded five of the seven 100-catch campaigns in team history, setting a franchise record in 2023 with 108 receptions. Among several notable performances, Allen recorded the first game in NFL history with at least 15 receptions, 100 receiving yards and a passing touchdown, totaling a single-game franchise-record 18 catches for 215 yards and throwing a touchdown in the team's Week 3 win at Minnesota last season.

Allen was the consensus Comeback Player of the Year in 2017 when he set numerous team and NFL records. That season, Allen became the first player in NFL history to record three-straight games with at least 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards and a touchdown catch.

Best Photos of Keenan Allen With the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall). Here are Allen's best photos with the Bolts.

The San Diego Chargers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum on October 6, 2013 in Oakland, California. [Final Score: SD 17 - OAK 27]
1 / 98

The San Diego Chargers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum on October 6, 2013 in Oakland, California. [Final Score: SD 17 - OAK 27]

2013 San Diego Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum on October 6, 2013 in Oakland, California. [Final Score: SD 17 - OAK 27]
2 / 98

The San Diego Chargers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum on October 6, 2013 in Oakland, California. [Final Score: SD 17 - OAK 27]

2013 San Diego Chargers
The San Diego Chargers play against the New York Giants at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013 in San Diego, California. [Final Score: SD 37 - NYG 14]
3 / 98

The San Diego Chargers play against the New York Giants at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013 in San Diego, California. [Final Score: SD 37 - NYG 14]

Greg Ronlov
The San Diego Chargers play against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field on December 12, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. [Final Score: SD 27 - DEN 20]
4 / 98

The San Diego Chargers play against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field on December 12, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. [Final Score: SD 27 - DEN 20]

Mike Nowak
The San Diego Chargers play against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field on December 12, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. [Final Score: SD 27 - DEN 20]
5 / 98

The San Diego Chargers play against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field on December 12, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. [Final Score: SD 27 - DEN 20]

Mike Nowak
The San Diego Chargers play against the Minnesota Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. [FINAL SCORE: SD 14 - MIN 31]
6 / 98

The San Diego Chargers play against the Minnesota Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. [FINAL SCORE: SD 14 - MIN 31]

The San Diego Chargers play against the Minnesota Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. [FINAL SCORE: SD 14 - MIN 31]
7 / 98

The San Diego Chargers play against the Minnesota Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. [FINAL SCORE: SD 14 - MIN 31]

The San Diego Chargers play against the Minnesota Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. [FINAL SCORE: SD 14 - MIN 31]
8 / 98

The San Diego Chargers play against the Minnesota Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. [FINAL SCORE: SD 14 - MIN 31]

The Los Angeles Chargers play against the Buffalo Bills at StubHub Center on November 19, 2017 in Carson, California. [Final Score: LAC 54 - BUF 24]
9 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play against the Buffalo Bills at StubHub Center on November 19, 2017 in Carson, California. [Final Score: LAC 54 - BUF 24]

Eddie Perlas/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play against the Buffalo Bills at StubHub Center on November 19, 2017 in Carson, California. [Final Score: LAC 54 - BUF 24]
10 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play against the Buffalo Bills at StubHub Center on November 19, 2017 in Carson, California. [Final Score: LAC 54 - BUF 24]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, PA. Final score: LAC 33 - PIT 30
11 / 98

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, PA. Final score: LAC 33 - PIT 30

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, PA. Final score: LAC 33 - PIT 30
12 / 98

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, PA. Final score: LAC 33 - PIT 30

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, PA. Final score: LAC 33 - PIT 30
13 / 98

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, PA. Final score: LAC 33 - PIT 30

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, PA. Final score: LAC 33 - PIT 30
14 / 98

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, PA. Final score: LAC 33 - PIT 30

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - HOU 27]
15 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - HOU 27]

C. Morgan Engel/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. FINAL SCORE: LAC 20- HOU 27
16 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. FINAL SCORE: LAC 20- HOU 27

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. FINAL SCORE: LAC 20- HOU 27
17 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. FINAL SCORE: LAC 20- HOU 27

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: HOU 27 - LAC 20]
18 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: HOU 27 - LAC 20]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]
19 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]

© Eddie Perlas/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC24 - OAK 26]
20 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC24 - OAK 26]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 23 - LAC 20]
21 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 23 - LAC 20]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 45 - JAX 10]
22 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 45 - JAX 10]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 10 - MIN 39]
23 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 10 - MIN 39]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: OAK 24 - LAC 17]
24 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: OAK 24 - LAC 17]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC21 - KC 31]
25 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC21 - KC 31]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 31 - TB 38]
26 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 31 - TB 38]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LV 31 - LAC 26]
27 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LV 31 - LAC 26]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LV 31 - LAC 26]
28 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LV 31 - LAC 26]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 29 - LAC 21]
29 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 29 - LAC 21]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]
30 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]
31 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]
32 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 27 - LAC 17]
33 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 27 - LAC 17]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 27 - LAC 17]
34 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 27 - LAC 17]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 0 - NE 45]
35 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 0 - NE 45]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: NE 45 - LAC 0]
36 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: NE 45 - LAC 0]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20- ATL 17]
37 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20- ATL 17]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - ATL 17]
38 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - ATL 17]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - LV 27]
39 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - LV 27]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - LV 27]
40 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - LV 27]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Washington Football Team on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at FedExField in Landover, MD. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - WAS 16]
41 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Washington Football Team on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at FedExField in Landover, MD. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - WAS 16]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Washington Football Team on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at FedExField in Landover, MD. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - WAS 16]
42 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Washington Football Team on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at FedExField in Landover, MD. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - WAS 16]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20- LAC 17]
43 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20- LAC 17]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20- LAC 17]
44 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20- LAC 17]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - KC 24]
45 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - KC 24]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - KC 24]
46 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - KC 24]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 47 - CLE 42]
47 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 47 - CLE 42]

Chris Christenson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LA 24 - NE 27]
48 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LA 24 - NE 27]

Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: NE 27 - LAC 24]
49 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: NE 27 - LAC 24]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - PHI 24]
50 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - PHI 24]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - PHI 24]
51 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - PHI 24]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIN 27 - LAC 20]
52 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIN 27 - LAC 20]

John McGillen/NFL
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 41 - PIT 37]
53 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 41 - PIT 37]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 41 - PIT 37]
54 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 41 - PIT 37]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 13 - DEN 28]
55 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 13 - DEN 28]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 41 - CIN 22]
56 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 41 - CIN 22]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 34 - LAC 28]
57 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 34 - LAC 28]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 34 - LAC 28]
58 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 34 - LAC 28]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. [FINAL SCORE: HOU 41 - LAC 29]
59 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. [FINAL SCORE: HOU 41 - LAC 29]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
60 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]
61 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 19]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 30 - LAC 27]
62 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 30 - LAC 27]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]
63 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 25 - AZ 24]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 27 - LAC 20]
64 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 27 - LAC 20]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 23 - MIA 17]
65 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 23 - MIA 17]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - TEN 14]
66 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - TEN 14]

Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - IND 3]
67 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - IND 3]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - IND 3]
68 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - IND 3]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - IND 3]
69 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - IND 3]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 31 - LAR 10]
70 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 31 - LAR 10]

Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 31-LAC 28]
71 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 31-LAC 28]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 31 - LAC 28]
72 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 31 - LAC 28]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 31 - LAC 28]
73 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 31 - LAC 28]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. [FINAL SCORE: JAX 31 - LAX 30]
74 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. [FINAL SCORE: JAX 31 - LAX 30]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. [FINAL SCORE: JAX 31 - LAX 30]
75 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. [FINAL SCORE: JAX 31 - LAX 30]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
76 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
77 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
78 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
79 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
80 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
81 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
82 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
83 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
84 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
85 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
86 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
87 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
88 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6] ** This catch pushed Keenan Allen over 10,000 receiving yards for his career
89 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

** This catch pushed Keenan Allen over 10,000 receiving yards for his career

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6] ** This catch pushed Keenan Allen over 10,000 receiving yards for his career
90 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

** This catch pushed Keenan Allen over 10,000 receiving yards for his career

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
91 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
92 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
93 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
94 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
95 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
96 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
97 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
98 / 98

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.

