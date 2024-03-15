Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
"What Keenan Allen has meant to the Chargers for more than a decade cannot adequately be expressed through mere words," said President of Football Operations John Spanos. "Keenan's impact lives in the hearts of our fans, in the communities which he has served and amongst the countless teammates who have formed a brotherhood with him. There will only be one Keenan Allen, and we cannot thank him enough for the contributions he has made to our organization both on and off the field."
A six-time Pro Bowl selection, including five consecutive from 2017-21, Allen holds franchise records in receptions (904) and receiving yards (10,530) among wide receivers. He surpassed 900 career receptions faster than any player in NFL history, doing so this past season in his 139th career game.
Along with his six 1,000-yard receiving seasons, he recorded five of the seven 100-catch campaigns in team history, setting a franchise record in 2023 with 108 receptions. Among several notable performances, Allen recorded the first game in NFL history with at least 15 receptions, 100 receiving yards and a passing touchdown, totaling a single-game franchise-record 18 catches for 215 yards and throwing a touchdown in the team's Week 3 win at Minnesota last season.
Allen was the consensus Comeback Player of the Year in 2017 when he set numerous team and NFL records. That season, Allen became the first player in NFL history to record three-straight games with at least 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards and a touchdown catch.
