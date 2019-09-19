Chargers Game Preview: Texans vs. Chargers, Week 3

In addition to having played three years together at Clemson, Williams and Watson practice together in the offseason. Williams remarked that this familiarity has given him knowledge of "exactly what Watson is capable of."

"He was my quarterback," said Williams. "I've caught a lot of balls from him, I've been in meetings with him (so) I've seen how smart he is."

Although the two are good friends, friendships will be set aside when the two take the field this Sunday.

"It's lit," Williams said. "I wish the best for (Watson). Not this week, though."

Texans Players to Watch

This week on Chargers Weekly, Chris Hayre talked with the Houston Chronicle's John McClain – who has covered the league for 43 years – about which Texans players Chargers fans should be watching for on Sunday:

Deshaun Watson

Last season, Watson had 26 touchdowns for a combined 4165 yards. However, he was sacked 62 times last season, more than any other NFL quarterback. Additionally, his 384 yards lost due to sacks was also the highest in the league.

If Ingram sacks Watson Sunday, he'll pass Shawne Merriman and take sole possession of sixth place in franchise history with 44.0.

Carlos Hyde

With Texans starting running back Lamar Miller out for the season, Carlos Hyde has stepped up and produced for Houston.

"The running game is actually better now," said head coach Anthony Lynn. "Carlos Hyde, he looks terrific. That rushing attack looks good with Duke Johnson in the backfield. It looks real good."

After rushing for 83 yards in Week 1, Hyde ran for 90 yards against Jacksonville in Week 2. Additionally, Hyde's 5.8 rushing yards per attempt ranks seventh in the NFL while Johnson is even better, ranking tied for fifth in the NFL with 5.9 yards per rushing attempt.

Whitney Mercilus

Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus picked up two sacks and two forced fumbles in last week's game against the Jaguars, earning him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

"Whitney's very good on the edge of the defense," O'Brien said. "He's got a good idea for how we need him to play and how he has to play to help us win. He sets the edge of the running game, he's very disruptive in the passing game (and) we move him around a little bit. He's a very smart player."

Zach Cunningham

McClain specifically identified outside linebacker Zach Cunningham as a player to watch against the Chargers due to his career game last week where he had nine solo tackles and his first career sack.

Jahleel Addae

Texans safety Jahleel Addae spent his first six seasons with the Chargers before joining Houston via free agency this past offseason.

"Jahleel Addae has been a really good addition to our team," said O'Brien. "He's just a really good teammate. He helps us in a lot of different ways… he's one of our leaders on special teams. On defense, he plays a lot of different positions. He plays safety (and) he plays down in the box. Just a great guy, a really good guy to have on the team, and I've enjoyed coaching him."

Over Addae's six seasons with the Chargers, the safety played in 80 games and had 387 combined tackles.