Game Recap: Chargers Fall to Cardinals in 2026 Season Opener

The Chargers began the 2026 season with a 26-14 home loss against the Cardinals.

Here's a game recap from the Bolts season opener:

Turning Point

The Chargers were in a back-and-forth tilt with Arizona but had gained some momentum early in the fourth quarter.

The Bolts, down by two points, had forced a punt and took over at the own 20-yard line with just under 14 minutes to go.

But things spiraled for the Chargers from that point on.

Justin Herbert was sacked on first down, leading to a third-and-long pass that went right through the wickets of Quentin Johnston.

To make matters worse, the Cardinals then blocked the ensuing punt and took over at the Chargers 3-yard line.

Arizona scored two plays later to take a 23-14 lead then Bolts couldn't recover from, especially as Herbert was intercepted in Arizona territory.

The Bolts trailed at the half and were down 13-7 after a slow start.

The Chargers won the coin toss and elected to defer to begin a first quarter that saw both teams score on their opening drive of the season.

Arizona put together an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown run from rookie Jeremiyah Love.