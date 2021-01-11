Brian Baldinger Breaks Down Best Plays From Justin Herbert's Record-Setting Season

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger put together a nearly 10-minute breakdown of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's 2020 record-setting rookie season.
Baldinger started with Herbert's first game at SoFi Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs, which included an eight-play, 79-yard opening drive capped by a four-yard rushing touchdown by the rookie. Herbert would go on to throw the Chargers' first touchdown pass in SoFi Stadium history: a 14-yard strike to wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
Baldy's breakdown ended with Los Angeles' four straight wins to close the 2020 season, which left him wondering if the Chargers can contend with Kansas City for the division in 2021.
"And you just think, 'Could they challenge the Chiefs next year?'" Baldinger asked. "New coach, new system, but Justin Herbert coming back? How about the bar he set for any rookie quarterback coming into the league this year, and next year, and any year after it?
"Four wins in a row – what a year by Justin Herbert."
Take a look at the best photos from the Bolts' 2020 campaign through the lens of team photographer, Mike Nowak, and manager of photography, Ty Nowell.