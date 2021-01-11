Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Brian Baldinger Breaks Down Best Plays From Justin Herbert's Record-Setting Season

Jan 11, 2021 at 09:28 AM
200920_KCvsLAC_TN_098
**High Boltage** \- This overhead shot of Justin Herbert dropping back at midfield right in the middle of the bolt cemented his prophecy of playing professional football in Los Angeles for the team he grew up cheering for. Sometimes things come full circle. \- Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger put together a nearly 10-minute breakdown of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's 2020 record-setting rookie season.

Baldinger started with Herbert's first game at SoFi Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs, which included an eight-play, 79-yard opening drive capped by a four-yard rushing touchdown by the rookie. Herbert would go on to throw the Chargers' first touchdown pass in SoFi Stadium history: a 14-yard strike to wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

Baldy's breakdown ended with Los Angeles' four straight wins to close the 2020 season, which left him wondering if the Chargers can contend with Kansas City for the division in 2021.

"And you just think, 'Could they challenge the Chiefs next year?'" Baldinger asked. "New coach, new system, but Justin Herbert coming back? How about the bar he set for any rookie quarterback coming into the league this year, and next year, and any year after it?

"Four wins in a row – what a year by Justin Herbert."

Related Links

Top 20 Photos from the 2020 Season

Take a look at the best photos from the Bolts' 2020 campaign through the lens of team photographer, Mike Nowak, and manager of photography, Ty Nowell.

ENOUGH - The first time the team came to SoFi Stadium was a memorable one, as the scheduled scrimmage was canceled in wake of the unrest that was happening in the country due to social injustice. This shot was taken as the team huddled together in front of NFL Network cameras to use their platform to demand change.  - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
1 / 20

ENOUGH - The first time the team came to SoFi Stadium was a memorable one, as the scheduled scrimmage was canceled in wake of the unrest that was happening in the country due to social injustice. This shot was taken as the team huddled together in front of NFL Network cameras to use their platform to demand change.  - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

Together - This shot was the first of the 2020 Chargers taking the field together ahead of kickoff for Week 1. There was no guarantee this season would start on time, and for a while, it may have seemed touch and go, but this shot personifies unity and how everyone came together and worked hard to get it going. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2 / 20

Together - This shot was the first of the 2020 Chargers taking the field together ahead of kickoff for Week 1. There was no guarantee this season would start on time, and for a while, it may have seemed touch and go, but this shot personifies unity and how everyone came together and worked hard to get it going. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Ekeler Hovers - Austin Ekeler is known for being pound-for-pound the strongest player on the team, but here, he looks light as a feather as he corrals the football and hovers inches off the ground.  The magic of photography. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3 / 20

Ekeler Hovers - Austin Ekeler is known for being pound-for-pound the strongest player on the team, but here, he looks light as a feather as he corrals the football and hovers inches off the ground.  The magic of photography. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Bird's Eye View - One of the best parts of SoFi Stadium is the various vantage points of which you can scale for shots. This was right before Justin Herbert's first NFL touchdown, as he faked the handoff to Joshua Kelley and rolled right to run it in for the score. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
4 / 20

Bird's Eye View - One of the best parts of SoFi Stadium is the various vantage points of which you can scale for shots. This was right before Justin Herbert's first NFL touchdown, as he faked the handoff to Joshua Kelley and rolled right to run it in for the score. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

The Conversation - This was taken following Herbert's first score and drive in Week 2.  Here, he debriefs with quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.  When he came off the field, NFL Films caught him telling the guys it was "probably the coolest 15 minutes of my life." Don't forget, Herbert was pressed into action just seconds before kickoff and took the team 79 yards in eight plays to cap it off with a touchdown. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
5 / 20

The Conversation - This was taken following Herbert's first score and drive in Week 2.  Here, he debriefs with quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.  When he came off the field, NFL Films caught him telling the guys it was "probably the coolest 15 minutes of my life." Don't forget, Herbert was pressed into action just seconds before kickoff and took the team 79 yards in eight plays to cap it off with a touchdown. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

High Boltage - This overhead shot of Justin Herbert dropping back at midfield right in the middle of the bolt cemented his prophecy of playing professional football in Los Angeles for the team he grew up cheering for. Sometimes things come full circle. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
6 / 20

High Boltage - This overhead shot of Justin Herbert dropping back at midfield right in the middle of the bolt cemented his prophecy of playing professional football in Los Angeles for the team he grew up cheering for. Sometimes things come full circle. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

Pick Six - Pick sixes are great, but they carry a little extra something when they're done against the greatest QBs at the position. Here in Week 4, Michael Davis picked off Tom Brady and returned it 78 yards for the score. I love the raw emotion coming from the bench, just look at Jerry Tillery! - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
7 / 20

Pick Six - Pick sixes are great, but they carry a little extra something when they're done against the greatest QBs at the position. Here in Week 4, Michael Davis picked off Tom Brady and returned it 78 yards for the score. I love the raw emotion coming from the bench, just look at Jerry Tillery! - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

80/20 - No one in the NFL high-points a ball better than Mike Williams and week after week, he still makes it look easy.  As it was said many times this season, 50/50 balls are 80/20s for him and here, he makes it look like an artform. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
8 / 20

80/20 - No one in the NFL high-points a ball better than Mike Williams and week after week, he still makes it look easy.  As it was said many times this season, 50/50 balls are 80/20s for him and here, he makes it look like an artform. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

54 & 13 - Here's Melvin Ingram and Keenan Allen running out of the tunnel before a game. As the two longest-tenured guys on the team, they've been through a lot together, they've seen a lot together, and it's pretty cool they were able to see SoFi Stadium through. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
9 / 20

54 & 13 - Here's Melvin Ingram and Keenan Allen running out of the tunnel before a game. As the two longest-tenured guys on the team, they've been through a lot together, they've seen a lot together, and it's pretty cool they were able to see SoFi Stadium through. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Big Man Spike - This is one of those that shows the true excitement from the players after a score. After Kalen Ballage ran it in for a touchdown to tie the game early against the Las Vegas Raiders, he was looking for someone to hand the ball to and celebrate with. That guy just so happened to be Dan Feeney, who from the looks of it, couldn't be more pumped.  - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
10 / 20

Big Man Spike - This is one of those that shows the true excitement from the players after a score. After Kalen Ballage ran it in for a touchdown to tie the game early against the Las Vegas Raiders, he was looking for someone to hand the ball to and celebrate with. That guy just so happened to be Dan Feeney, who from the looks of it, couldn't be more pumped.  - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

Outside the Huddle - An NFL huddle is a place known only to those who are in it. Here, we get a look at what it's like to be an outsider looking in, as we peer over the defensive line with Justin Jones, Melvin Ingram, Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery, and Isaac Rochell all noticeably in frame. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
11 / 20

Outside the Huddle - An NFL huddle is a place known only to those who are in it. Here, we get a look at what it's like to be an outsider looking in, as we peer over the defensive line with Justin Jones, Melvin Ingram, Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery, and Isaac Rochell all noticeably in frame. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

21st Century AFL Throwback - This game was an all-uniform classic that harkened back to the days of the AFL with the Dolphins in their throwbacks and the Chargers in an updated version of their '60s classics.  The low angle of this shot makes you feel like you're on the field watching this tackle from Justin Jones. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
12 / 20

21st Century AFL Throwback - This game was an all-uniform classic that harkened back to the days of the AFL with the Dolphins in their throwbacks and the Chargers in an updated version of their '60s classics.  The low angle of this shot makes you feel like you're on the field watching this tackle from Justin Jones. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Slayer in the Spotlight - I found this lone spotlight over Keenan Allen in one of those quiet moments just outside the locker room which highlights the bull tattoo on the back of his neck as well as the name on his jersey. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
13 / 20

Slayer in the Spotlight - I found this lone spotlight over Keenan Allen in one of those quiet moments just outside the locker room which highlights the bull tattoo on the back of his neck as well as the name on his jersey. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Bosa's Big Day - Joey Bosa racked up a number of career highlights in Week 12's game against the Buffalo Bills and it was hard to pick just one photo.  This to me was the best.  He had three total sacks in the game, and if you've ever wanted to know what it feels like with Bosa coming at you full force, just look at Josh Allen's face. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
14 / 20

Bosa's Big Day - Joey Bosa racked up a number of career highlights in Week 12's game against the Buffalo Bills and it was hard to pick just one photo.  This to me was the best.  He had three total sacks in the game, and if you've ever wanted to know what it feels like with Bosa coming at you full force, just look at Josh Allen's face. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Silhouetted in Buffalo - This is one of those shots that I had to work for. There was an opportunity to get a shot like this in Denver, but it didn't come out right. Fast forward four weeks to Buffalo, and I tried it again as the sun began to set just before the start of the third quarter. The sun flare hits over the grandstand with a silhouette of Justin Herbert in the foreground. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
15 / 20

Silhouetted in Buffalo - This is one of those shots that I had to work for. There was an opportunity to get a shot like this in Denver, but it didn't come out right. Fast forward four weeks to Buffalo, and I tried it again as the sun began to set just before the start of the third quarter. The sun flare hits over the grandstand with a silhouette of Justin Herbert in the foreground. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Welcome to 2020 - With limited on-field access for additional photographers due to COVID-19 protocols, I had a remote setup stationed low to the ground and decided to place it below the Showtime Cam. It ended up working out great, and I was able to capture some really unique shots including this one after a pick. I also liked how it showed a full view of the emptiness of SoFi Stadium without fans and the video board. It sums up the crazy year that was 2020. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
16 / 20

Welcome to 2020 - With limited on-field access for additional photographers due to COVID-19 protocols, I had a remote setup stationed low to the ground and decided to place it below the Showtime Cam. It ended up working out great, and I was able to capture some really unique shots including this one after a pick. I also liked how it showed a full view of the emptiness of SoFi Stadium without fans and the video board. It sums up the crazy year that was 2020. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Hitman with the INT - With time running down in the fourth quarter and a tie ball game, Jahleel Addae played the role of hero. From the far corner of the opposite endzone I saw him break on the ball and caught this frame a split-second before he caught Matt Ryan's errant pass. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
17 / 20

Hitman with the INT - With time running down in the fourth quarter and a tie ball game, Jahleel Addae played the role of hero. From the far corner of the opposite endzone I saw him break on the ball and caught this frame a split-second before he caught Matt Ryan's errant pass. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

Touchdown Tyron - Every year brings new players into the fold on gameday, and Tyron Johnson was one of those in 2020. Here he is strutting back to his teammates after his 26-yard touchdown on Thursday Night Football. The Vegas lights weren't too bright for him that night and he shines amongst the darkness of Allegiant Stadium. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
18 / 20

Touchdown Tyron - Every year brings new players into the fold on gameday, and Tyron Johnson was one of those in 2020. Here he is strutting back to his teammates after his 26-yard touchdown on Thursday Night Football. The Vegas lights weren't too bright for him that night and he shines amongst the darkness of Allegiant Stadium. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

The Hammer - There's always one of those photos every year that makes football look like a work of art. This is one of them. It captures that brief moment in time when Denzel Perryman burst through to drop Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder for a loss. Perryman's known as the "hammer" of the defense, and this shows why. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
19 / 20

The Hammer - There's always one of those photos every year that makes football look like a work of art. This is one of them. It captures that brief moment in time when Denzel Perryman burst through to drop Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder for a loss. Perryman's known as the "hammer" of the defense, and this shows why. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Season Finale - A quarterback and center's relationship is probably the tightest on a football team, and the ride that Justin Herbert and Dan Feeney took in 2020 only grew stronger as the year went on. Here's Feeney celebrating Herbert's keeper TD in the season finale. The joy on his face is unmistakable as was the excitement to close out the season with four-straight wins. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
20 / 20

Season Finale - A quarterback and center's relationship is probably the tightest on a football team, and the ride that Justin Herbert and Dan Feeney took in 2020 only grew stronger as the year went on. Here's Feeney celebrating Herbert's keeper TD in the season finale. The joy on his face is unmistakable as was the excitement to close out the season with four-straight wins. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3
cropped2_201021_Site_Bolt_Fam_Social_V1_FB (1)

2021 Season Tickets Available Now ⚡️

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Five Takeaways: Tom Telesco Offseason Availability

The Chargers general manager joined "The Final Drive" presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

By the Numbers: Justin Herbert Caps Off 2020 Season with New Records

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Chargers Beat Chiefs, 38-21

With the victory, the Bolts closed out the season with four-straight wins, three in the AFC West.
news

Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Here are inactives for the Week 17 matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers
news

Chargers PFWA Chapter Names Hunter Henry & Justin Herbert Team Good Guy & MVP Respectively

Team MVP is as stated, the most valuable player on the squad.  The Good Guy award represents a player or coach's professionalism and qualities in helping media members who cover the team effectively do their jobs.
news

Chargers-Chiefs Week 17 Game Status

A look at the injury report as we head into the final week of the 2020 season.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Seeking Third Straight AFC West Win in Season Finale

Austin Ekeler needs a receiving touchdown to pass Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for most by a running back in team history.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers will take on the Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:25pm PT.
news

By the Numbers: Justin Herbert Breaks Rookie Passing Touchdowns Record

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 16 win over the Denver Broncos.
news

NFL Moves Week 17 Chargers-Chiefs Game

Kickoff is set for 1:25pm PT on FOX.
news

Bolts Beat Broncos, 19-16

Los Angeles secured its third win in a row to improve to 6-9 on the season.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising