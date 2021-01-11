Brian Baldinger Breaks Down Best Plays From Justin Herbert's Record-Setting Season

15 / 20

Silhouetted in Buffalo - This is one of those shots that I had to work for. There was an opportunity to get a shot like this in Denver, but it didn't come out right. Fast forward four weeks to Buffalo, and I tried it again as the sun began to set just before the start of the third quarter. The sun flare hits over the grandstand with a silhouette of Justin Herbert in the foreground. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers