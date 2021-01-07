Five Takeaways: Tom Telesco Offseason Availability

Ideal characteristic of the Chargers' new head coach (13:25)

The search for the organization's next head coach is underway. Telesco shared what he's looking for in the ideal candidate. Number one is leadership.

"You have to lead the whole football team," Telesco said. "So, whether it's an offensive background, defensive background, special teams background, it doesn't matter. Now, that coach, they need to have a plan of what they're gonna do on the opposite side of the ball of what their expertise is, but the number one thing is you have to be able to lead young men and adults that are veterans. It's a wide demographic between 20, 21-year-olds and 34, 35-year-olds. You have to be able to connect with everybody.

"… There's no specific model that if you hire a coach with these traits, you will win a Super Bowl. They come in all shapes and sizes. So, we're gonna talk to a pretty wide list of candidates and kind of take it from there."

'We get a chance to start from scratch' (18:22)

When asked what excites him most about 2021, Telesco explained the ability to reset while also having the assets and personnel to get better.

"That's what excites me is we get a chance to start from scratch and everybody will be 0-0 and we start off," he explained. "So, like I mentioned before, we have nine draft picks in this draft. We'll have a healthy cap situation. We have some players on both sides of the ball to build around.