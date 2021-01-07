Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Five Takeaways: Tom Telesco Offseason Availability

Jan 07, 2021 at 02:10 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Telesco_Five Takeaways

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco joined "The Final Drive" podcast to discuss the 2020 season, quarterback Justin Herbert's impressive rookie year and the team's ongoing head coaching search.

Watch the full interview below. Here are five takeaways from the conversation:

Appreciation for Anthony Lynn (:50)

Telesco praised Lynn for the way the team closed the 2020 season with four straight wins – including three straight in the division – after losing 45-0 to the New England Patriots in Week 13.

The team's character is something the general manager believes will stay consistent entering 2021.

"He's built a very good foundation here," Telesco said of Lynn. "It starts with the locker room, it starts with the players. It starts with how he made them accountable and that will carry over to next year – especially with our younger players that we drafted here and we've developed."

Justin Herbert's record-setting season (2:54)

When asked what surprised him most about what Herbert accomplished during his rookie season, Telesco pointed to poise and protecting the football.

"It is a big jump from college to professional football," Telesco said. "It's a big jump for a rookie quarterback especially, like you said, no offseason program, no preseason games. Just incredible poise and toughness he showed in the position.

"And then the one tangible factor, which I'm very proud of him for: He didn't turn the ball over. … He showed it in college (that) he protects the football. He protects the football in the pocket, he protects it throwing the ball downfield. He only had 10 interceptions this year. That's hard to do. Peyton Manning had, I think, 28 interceptions his rookie year."

Related Links

Derwin James' return in 2021 (6:29)

NFL teams do not use injuries as an excuse when reflecting on performance. And while Telesco said in Wednesday's press conference that the Chargers didn't sustain as many injuries as other NFL teams did in 2020, Los Angeles lost perhaps its best player to a knee injury during training camp: All-Pro safety Derwin James.

Telesco said one of the things that fans missed by not being able to attend camp last summer was watching the way James practiced.

"I've been in this league for 25 years," Telesco said. "There aren't very many people who practice like he does. Not only his snap-after-snap – the intensity he plays with – he plays with an edge and physical and aggressive, but with a smile on his face most of the time, which is hard to do both of those."

Earlier this week, James said that he's had no setbacks during rehab and should be all the way back in a month.

"I'm thrilled to see how he's rehabbing his injury right now and he should be good to go for the regular season, and I can't wait to get him back out there," Telesco said.

Ideal characteristic of the Chargers' new head coach (13:25)

The search for the organization's next head coach is underway. Telesco shared what he's looking for in the ideal candidate. Number one is leadership.

"You have to lead the whole football team," Telesco said. "So, whether it's an offensive background, defensive background, special teams background, it doesn't matter. Now, that coach, they need to have a plan of what they're gonna do on the opposite side of the ball of what their expertise is, but the number one thing is you have to be able to lead young men and adults that are veterans. It's a wide demographic between 20, 21-year-olds and 34, 35-year-olds. You have to be able to connect with everybody.

"… There's no specific model that if you hire a coach with these traits, you will win a Super Bowl. They come in all shapes and sizes. So, we're gonna talk to a pretty wide list of candidates and kind of take it from there."

'We get a chance to start from scratch' (18:22)

When asked what excites him most about 2021, Telesco explained the ability to reset while also having the assets and personnel to get better.

"That's what excites me is we get a chance to start from scratch and everybody will be 0-0 and we start off," he explained. "So, like I mentioned before, we have nine draft picks in this draft. We'll have a healthy cap situation. We have some players on both sides of the ball to build around.

"And then hopefully, next year in the stadium we actually have fans in the stands; people get a chance to come by and see SoFi (Stadium) and see what an awesome place it is. And have fans at training camp, get back to normal. That's just something that, from a fan experience you just miss. You miss that touch of being at training camp up against the fence 10 feet from Derwin James watching practice."

cropped2_201021_Site_Bolt_Fam_Social_V1_FB (1)

2021 Season Tickets Available Now ⚡️

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Justin Herbert Caps Off 2020 Season with New Records

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Chargers Beat Chiefs, 38-21

With the victory, the Bolts closed out the season with four-straight wins, three in the AFC West.
news

Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Here are inactives for the Week 17 matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers
news

Chargers PFWA Chapter Names Hunter Henry & Justin Herbert Team Good Guy & MVP Respectively

Team MVP is as stated, the most valuable player on the squad.  The Good Guy award represents a player or coach's professionalism and qualities in helping media members who cover the team effectively do their jobs.
news

Chargers-Chiefs Week 17 Game Status

A look at the injury report as we head into the final week of the 2020 season.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Seeking Third Straight AFC West Win in Season Finale

Austin Ekeler needs a receiving touchdown to pass Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for most by a running back in team history.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers will take on the Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:25pm PT.
news

By the Numbers: Justin Herbert Breaks Rookie Passing Touchdowns Record

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 16 win over the Denver Broncos.
news

NFL Moves Week 17 Chargers-Chiefs Game

Kickoff is set for 1:25pm PT on FOX.
news

Bolts Beat Broncos, 19-16

Los Angeles secured its third win in a row to improve to 6-9 on the season.
news

Inactives: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Here are inactives for the Week 16 matchup between the Broncos and Chargers

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising