Chargers Set to Pick 13th in 2021 NFL Draft

After finishing the 2020 season with a four-game win streak and 7-9 record, the Los Angeles Chargers will have the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 2021 NFL Draft is set to take place April 29 – May 1 in Cleveland.
With the full slate of draft picks and order to be determined at a later date, here's a look at the order of the top 18 picks.
TOP 18 PICKS IN 2021 NFL DRAFT
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via HOU)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Philadelphia Eagles
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
11. New York Giants
12. San Francisco 49ers
13. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
15. New England Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Miami Dolphins