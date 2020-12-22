Brian Baldinger Compares Justin Herbert to a Famous Actor

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger provided some exceptional insight into what he saw from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in last Thursday night's overtime win in Las Vegas.
Baldy even went as far as comparing him to the fictional character, Roy Hobbs, played by Robert Redford, in the 1984 film "The Natural." In the movie, Hobbs was a phenomenon who proves to be a true "natural" at the game. Hobbs also did a lot of questionable things in the movie, but we understand Baldinger was giving Herbert the ultimate compliment on being a natural talent. We couldn't agree more, Baldy!