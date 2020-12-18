By the Numbers: Justin Herbert Ties Rookie Passing TDs Record

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
27
With his 26-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tyron Johnson in the second quarter, Justin Herbert tied Baker Mayfield for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history with 27.
8
Thanks to his 53-yard pass to wide receiver Jalen Guyton in overtime, Herbert currently has the most completions of 50+ yards of any QB this season. His eight 50+ yard completions are two more than Russell Wilson and Ryan Tannehill who each have six.
7
Herbert set the all-time rookie record notching his seventh game with 300-plus yards passing previously breaking Andrew Luck's record in 2012. Herbert finished Thursday's game going 22-of-32 for 314 yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score.