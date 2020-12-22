Top 5 Plays From Chargers' Inaugural Season at SoFi Stadium

One of the bright spots of 2020 was that the Los Angeles Chargers got to officially call SoFi Stadium home.
Here are some of the best plays and moments from the team's first season at SoFi Stadium.
Justin Herbert's First NFL TD
Rookie QB Justin Herbert found out he was starting seconds before Week 2's game against the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off. But the suddenness of being thrown in didn't faze him, as on the team's opening possession, he took them 79 yards in eight plays down the field and capped the drive off with a four-yard rushing touchdown, the first score of his professional career.
Nasir Adderley's Special Return
Right after the Atlanta Falcons kicked a field goal to go up 10-7 in Week 14, safety Nasir Adderley handled kickoff duties and returned the kick 76 yards to the Atlanta 23. The kick return set up a game-tying field goal four plays later, and was the longest return by a Charger since 2012.
Herbert and Jalen Guyton Connect for 70-Yard TD
The Chargers found themselves down a score late in the third quarter of the team's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But on first down from their own 30, Herbert stepped back and launched a pass downfield for wide receiver Jalen Guyton who hauled it in for the 70-yard score. The score made Guyton the fifth Charger ever to post multiple touchdown catches of 70-plus yards after a 72-yard TD in Week 4.
Tevaughn Campbell's Pick-Six vs. the Jets
With the Jets backed up at their own 4-yard line, Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell jumped in front of a Joe Flacco pass intended for wide receiver Jamison Crowder and took it the other way for the first pick-six in SoFi Stadium history. It was Campbell's first career interception and it helped propel the Chargers to a 34-28 victory in Week 11.
Michael Davis' Key INT vs. Atlanta
In a 17-17 tie with 36 seconds remaining, the Atlanta Falcons were nearing closer to field goal range. On a first-and-10 from the Chargers' 45-yard-line, Matt Ryan's pass intended for wide receiver Calvin Ridley was picked off by cornerback Michael Davis. It was the third time of the afternoon that Los Angeles' defense had intercepted Ryan. Four plays later, Herbert connected with wide receiver Tyron Johnson for a 25-yard reception. That set up kicker Michael Badgley for a 43-yard game-winning field goal. The Chargers beat the Falcons 20-17 in Week 14.
Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts inaugural season in Inglewood.
Advertising
Who is SoFi?
We're a financial services company that's helping our members get their money right. Every day we're building ways to make that happen, with a variety of products to save, spend, earn, borrow, and invest–all in one app. While it's a stadium-sized disappointment we can't enjoy SoFi Stadium together in person, we want to share some of the exciting benefits you'll receive as a SoFi member at the stadium in 2021. Click here to learn more.
Disclosures: SoFi Lending Corp. CFL# 6054612, NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Advisory services are offered through SoFi Wealth, LLC an SEC-registered Investment adviser. Brokerage products and SoFi Money® are offered through SoFi Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Neither SoFi nor its affiliates is a bank. ©2020 Social Finance, Inc. [13337064]