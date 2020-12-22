Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top 5 Plays From Chargers' Inaugural Season at SoFi Stadium

Dec 22, 2020 at 09:00 AM
by Hayley Elwood & Chris Hayre
One of the bright spots of 2020 was that the Los Angeles Chargers got to officially call SoFi Stadium home.

Here are some of the best plays and moments from the team's first season at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Herbert's First NFL TD

Rookie QB Justin Herbert found out he was starting seconds before Week 2's game against the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off.  But the suddenness of being thrown in didn't faze him, as on the team's opening possession, he took them 79 yards in eight plays down the field and capped the drive off with a four-yard rushing touchdown, the first score of his professional career.

Nasir Adderley's Special Return

Right after the Atlanta Falcons kicked a field goal to go up 10-7 in Week 14, safety Nasir Adderley handled kickoff duties and returned the kick 76 yards to the Atlanta 23. The kick return set up a game-tying field goal four plays later, and was the longest return by a Charger since 2012.

Herbert and Jalen Guyton Connect for 70-Yard TD

The Chargers found themselves down a score late in the third quarter of the team's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But on first down from their own 30, Herbert stepped back and launched a pass downfield for wide receiver Jalen Guyton who hauled it in for the 70-yard score. The score made Guyton the fifth Charger ever to post multiple touchdown catches of 70-plus yards after a 72-yard TD in Week 4.

Tevaughn Campbell's Pick-Six vs. the Jets

With the Jets backed up at their own 4-yard line, Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell jumped in front of a Joe Flacco pass intended for wide receiver Jamison Crowder and took it the other way for the first pick-six in SoFi Stadium history. It was Campbell's first career interception and it helped propel the Chargers to a 34-28 victory in Week 11.

Michael Davis' Key INT vs. Atlanta

In a 17-17 tie with 36 seconds remaining, the Atlanta Falcons were nearing closer to field goal range. On a first-and-10 from the Chargers' 45-yard-line, Matt Ryan's pass intended for wide receiver Calvin Ridley was picked off by cornerback Michael Davis. It was the third time of the afternoon that Los Angeles' defense had intercepted Ryan. Four plays later, Herbert connected with wide receiver Tyron Johnson for a 25-yard reception. That set up kicker Michael Badgley for a 43-yard game-winning field goal. The Chargers beat the Falcons 20-17 in Week 14.

Best Shots of SoFi Stadium Throughout the Season

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts inaugural season in Inglewood.

