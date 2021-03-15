Brandon Staley Kicks off Bolt Academy With a Special Surprise for Students

Last week, the Chargers Impact Fund and Brotherhood Crusade opened Bolt Academy, an innovative career training and leadership program that gives students the opportunity to work at SoFi Stadium on game days.
An inaugural class of 25 deserving juniors and seniors from Inglewood Unified School District were selected to participate in this after-school program. To kick things off, head coach Brandon Staley announced that everyone would be receiving Microsoft Surface laptops courtesy of SoFi. Watch the story below.