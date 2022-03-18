Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume XI

BOLTS ANNOUNCE FREE AGENCY MOVES
- On Wednesday, the Chargers announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. They also agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris. Read more.
KHALIL MACK INTRODUCTORY PRESS CONFERENCE
- Outside linebacker Khalil Mack speaks to the media at his introductory press conference after being acquired by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022 free agency.
- OLB Khalil Mack is officially an LA Charger!
CHARGERS SPONSOR 10 LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PROGRAMS
- The Los Angeles Chargers announced they will sponsor 10 high school football programs as part of the NFL Foundation partnership with the nonprofit initiative True Impact Football. Through the sponsorship, these schools will have access to football coaching education, player development and fundraising resources.
