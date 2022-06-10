Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume XXII

DONALD PARHAM JR.'S RETURN TO THE FIELD
- Parham Jr. was medically cleared to resume activity near the start of the 2022 offseason program and has been getting back to form, working with his teammates, who along with his love for the game, he cites in helping influence the decision to return to football. Read More
CHARGERS HOLD 3RD ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT, PRESENTED BY CHLA
- After a two-year hiatus, the Los Angeles Chargers Invitational golf tournament, presented by Children's Hospital Los Angeles, returned. The tournament featured current and former players, coaches and celebrities, and directly benefitted the Chargers Impact Fund.
CHARGERS x NIKE '11-ON' 2022
- The Chargers hosted their second annual Nike 11-On event at Long Beach Poly High School. Boys and Girls prep football programs from throughout Southern California were on hand to hear from All-Pro LT Rashawn Slater before competing in 7v7 drills, lineman challenges, character discussions and team building exercises.
