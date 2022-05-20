Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume XIX

CHARGERS BREAK GROUND ON NEW HEADQUARTERS
- Get an inside look at the Chargers celebrating the first step in the building of their new state-of-the-art practice facility in El Segundo, CA.
Get an inside look at the Chargers celebrating the first step in the building of their new state-of-the-art practice facility in El Segundo, CA.
ROOKIE MINICAMP IS HERE
- The Chargers rookies are officially here! Take a look back at day 1 of rookie minicamp as Zion Johnson, JT Woods, Isaiah Spiller and more get suited up for the first time ever.
CHARGERS SIGN DEFENSIVE LINEMAN MORGAN FOX, PRESENTED BY HOAG
- Fox originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016, spending his first four seasons (2016-20) with the Rams and last year with the Carolina Panthers. Read more
BOLTS AND MARCELLUS WILEY DONATE NEW CLEATS AND GLOVES
- Last week, the Chargers and Marcellus Wiley hosted a pizza party and donated brand new football cleats and gloves to high school football players in Compton.
Last week, the Chargers and Marcellus Wiley hosted a pizza party and donated brand new football cleats and gloves to every single high school football player in Compton.
SPREAD THE NEWS
- Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!