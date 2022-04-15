Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume XIV

CHARGERS DRAFTFEST AND OPEN HOUSE
- The Los Angeles Chargers will host an Open House and DraftFest on Thursday, April 28 at SoFi Stadium.
- DraftFest will be the official draft headquarters of the Los Angeles Chargers for the opening round with the draft "war room" located in the Bolts' locker room.
- Gates to DraftFest open at 3 pm PT, admission is FREE of charge by using the promo code BOLTUP and the event is open to the general public. Read more
DERWIN JAMES SURPRISES CHARGERS SUPERFAN, POWERED BY SOCIOS.COM
- Chargers superfan and Special Olympian Tony Rodela has followed the Chargers for years. Watch as his favorite player, Chargers safety Derwin James, surprises Tony for his birthday and learns more about what makes him such an avid fan of the Bolts.
5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT JOSH HARRIS, PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT
- Here are five things to know about the Chargers' new long snapper, Josh Harris. Read More
Browse through photos of new addition, Pro Bowl long-snapper, Josh Harris
SPREAD THE NEWS
- Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!