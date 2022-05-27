Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume XX

CAMERA ON: JUSTIN HERBERT ON IMPROVEMENTS THIS OFFSEASON
- Quarterback Justin Herbert sits down with Hayley Elwood on this installment of Camera On to breakdown the team's improvement this offseason, how he is mastering Joe Lombardi's offense in year two of the system, and which teammates he would challenge to a 2v2 golf competition.
MIC'D UP: COACH STALEY AT 2022 OTAS
- Head coach Brandon Staley wired for sound during day one of Chargers 2022 OTAs as the Bolts continue their offseason program.
FIRST DOWNS FOR FIRST BOOKS WITH BRISKET AND PLAYERS
- This week, the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, JK Scott, Josh Harris, and Chargers Pup Brisket hosted a First Downs for First Books book giveaway and reading event for kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles' Challengers Clubhouse.
