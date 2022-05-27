Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume XX

May 27, 2022 at 10:20 AM
Business Highlights XX

CAMERA ON: JUSTIN HERBERT ON IMPROVEMENTS THIS OFFSEASON

  • Quarterback Justin Herbert sits down with Hayley Elwood on this installment of Camera On to breakdown the team's improvement this offseason, how he is mastering Joe Lombardi's offense in year two of the system, and which teammates he would challenge to a 2v2 golf competition.

MIC'D UP: COACH STALEY AT 2022 OTAS

  • Head coach Brandon Staley wired for sound during day one of Chargers 2022 OTAs as the Bolts continue their offseason program.

FIRST DOWNS FOR FIRST BOOKS WITH BRISKET AND PLAYERS

  • This week, the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, JK Scott, Josh Harris, and Chargers Pup Brisket hosted a First Downs for First Books book giveaway and reading event for kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles' Challengers Clubhouse.

220525_Gallery_001
1 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_002
2 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_003
3 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_005
4 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_006
5 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_010
6 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_007
7 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_009
8 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_008
9 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_013
10 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_012
11 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_015
12 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_020
13 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_018
14 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_025
15 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_017
16 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_019
17 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_016
18 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_023
19 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_021
20 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_024
21 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_022
22 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_027
23 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_028
24 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_029
25 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_030
26 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_031
27 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_032
28 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_034
29 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_033
30 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_035
31 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_037
32 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220525_Gallery_036
33 / 33
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
