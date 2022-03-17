Three Takeaways: Khalil Mack Looking to be a Game Changer In L.A.

Before Khalil Mack got the news last week he'd be the newest addition to the Chargers defense, he was watching TV with his fiancé and son. Ironically enough, Mack and his family were watching "Bel-Air" when he got the call from his agent that he'd be making the move from Chicago to Los Angeles to join the Bolts.

Fast forward to Wednesday, and Mack and his fiancé were at the Chargers facility, now officially members of their new team. At his introductory press conference, Mack talked about his initial reaction to hearing news of the trade and how his connection with head coach Brandon Staley helped fuel his excitement.

"It kind of went from bittersweet to excited," Mack said. "Knowing who I'm dealing with and the type of man that [Brandon Staley] is, first and foremost, and how much he truly loves the game of football. You can feel that whenever you speak to him — not just understanding the football aspect, but the man and the relationship that we have, and what we were able to do while we were together, I got excited."

As Mack walked around the Bolts facility in his newly gifted hoodie that read 'California Love' in blue letters with a white and black Chargers bolt above it, he talked about the boost of energy he's felt since arriving in L.A and how excited he is to get back on the field.

"That's always the mindset, new team or not," he said. "Understanding what the narrative about me is right now, I can't wait. I'm not a talker. I'd rather show y'all than tell you."

As Mack heads into his ninth season in the NFL, he makes a return to the division where it all started for him, the AFC West. Mack spent his first four seasons with the then Oakland Raiders in which he was named to three Pro Bowls and added 2016 Defensive Player of the Year to his stacked resume. He now gets the chance to pair up with the safety Derwin James and fellow OLB Joey Bosa, who led the league in strip sacks last season.