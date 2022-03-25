Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume XII

CHARGERS 2022 FREE AGENCY TRACKER
SEBASTIAN JOSEPH-DAY ON REUNION WITH COACH STALEY
- New Chargers nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day sits down with Hayley Elwood to talk his reunion with his former defensive coordinator and current head coach Brandon Staley, what his addition brings to the Chargers run defense, and his excitement to play on a defense with playmakers like Derwin James, Joey Bosa and J.C. Jackson.
WELCOME TO LA, AUSTIN JOHNSON ⚡️
- Austin Johnson is a Charger! Take a look back at his career with the New York Giants.
HERBERT HOSTS 2 MAKE-A-WISH TEENS FOR SPECIAL VISIT
- Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert welcomed special visitors Kulbir and Tyler to the Hoag Performance Center on Saturday, March 12, 2022 for an all-access look at the Bolts' facility.
