Chargers Sponsor 10 Local High School Football Programs with NFL Foundation and True Impact Football

Mar 09, 2022 at 01:04 PM
The Los Angeles Chargers announced they will sponsor 10 high school football programs as part of the NFL Foundation partnership with the nonprofit initiative True Impact Football. Through the sponsorship, these schools will have access to football coaching education, player development and fundraising resources.

This partnership will address the growing challenges that under-resourced football programs face. Each high school football program selected will have the opportunity to include their local youth football programs (e.g., elementary teams, middle schools, etc.) to receive the same resources.

"We are thrilled to be leveling the playing field for these programs and are convinced that investing in the football coaching staffs of these teams will have a long-lasting impact," said Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Football Development. Each of the NFL's 32 clubs selected 10 eligible schools to sponsor in their local area.

The Los Angeles football programs sponsored by the Chargers include:

Shadow Hills High School

Mountain View High School

California High School

Bolsa Grande High School

South East High School

Compton High School

Centennial High School

Susan Miller Dorsey High School

Leuzinger High School

Hawthorne High School

Every school receives unlimited access to free resources from True Impact Football's partners: Glazier Clinics, Lead 'Em Up and Booster Club Academy. The full coaching staff from schools will gain access to any of Glazier's football coaching clinics nationwide; access to Glazier Drive, an online football coach learning platform; Lead 'Em Up leadership and team captain's courses; and fundraising tools through Booster Club Academy.

"We believe every player, team and community deserves a great football coach," said Josh Peterson of True Impact Football. "We're convinced supporting football coaches in these under-served schools will go a long way in impacting not only the players but the broader communities as well."

ABOUT NFL FOUNDATION: The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety, and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information, visit nflfoundation.org.

ABOUT TRUE IMPACT FOOTBALL: True Impact Football is a project under 501(c)(3) New Horizons Foundation, based in Colorado Springs, CO. They are sharing football coaching resources with under-served football programs throughout the U.S., striving to reach 5,000 schools each year.

